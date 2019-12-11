Addazio was fired this month after seven seasons at BC in which he finished with a 44-44 record. He led the Eagles to five winning seasons and six bowl appearances.

The former Boston College football coach was named head coach at Colorado State, the school announced Wednesday .

Steve Addazio was not out of work for long.

“I would like to thank President Joyce McConnell and Director of Athletics Joe Parker for the opportunity to lead this football program,” Addazio said in a statement. “Colorado State University is a world-class institution, and Fort Collins is an incredible city to live in and to be able to recruit to.

“Our program will be one built on toughness and passion, and we will work tirelessly to develop men of character to return championship-level football back to Colorado State.”

Addazio replaces Mike Bobo, who parted ways with the Rams after going 28-35 in five seasons, including 4-8 in 2019. Bobo was named offensive coordinator for South Carolina Tuesday.

Addazio will not be bringing BC offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian with him. Northwestern hired Bajakian as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Wednesday.

Bajakian, who spent four seasons as quarterbacks coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for BC this season, in which the Eagles boasted the top rushing attack in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

In nine seasons as a college offensive coordinator, Bajakian’s offenses have averaged 424 yards and 31.3 points per game.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.