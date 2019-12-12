Yet when the Eagles lost four in a row after winning their first two games, it looked to be another slow start, with BC digging a hole as it had done in each of the three previous seasons that resulted in not qualifying for the NCAA tournament.

“I think it’s the first time in a few years that we have a typical BC team — depth and skill through the lineup,” York said before the season. “We’ve got some depth through the different classes, so I think that’s a key for us.”

Boston College hockey coach Jerry York was optimistic heading into the season, pointing to his mix of returning veterans with a strong eight-member freshman clash.

Advertisement

After a 1-0 loss at New Hampshire Nov. 1 dropped BC to 2-4, the Eagles responded by winning nine in a row, including a sweep of Notre Dame in a home-and-home series last weekend. They have vaulted to No. 4 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll, and No. 5 in USCHO’s poll.

With Sunday night’s victory in South Bend, Ind., BC improved to 11-4, matching its win total from last year’s regular season.

The last four wins have come outside Hockey East, with victories over ECAC foes Yale and Harvard preceding the sweep of the Fighting Irish. That gives BC six nonconference wins, a strong turnaround from last year, when a defeat of Harvard in the first round of the Beanpot would prove to be its only nonconference win of the season.

“We’re playing good, solid hockey,” said York. “It’s as deep as we’ve been in the last four or five years. That enables us to play four lines. They’re solid all the way through.”

York has turned to his veterans to set the tone on the first line, with senior Julius Mattila centering senior David Cotton and junior Logan Hutsko. The three have combined for 21 goals and 38 assists.

Advertisement

The defense has been stingy as well, anchored by freshman goalie Spencer Knight. After being named the National Rookie of the Month for November, Knight got off to a strong start in December, stopping 53 of 54 shots in the wins over Notre Dame. Through 15 games, he has a .940 save percentage and a 1.73 goals against average.

York believes Knight stacks up favorably when compared with past BC goalies.

“He’s got a lot of similarities to [Joe] Woll, [Thatcher] Demko, [Cory] Schneider, and [Scott] Clemmensen,” said York. “They’re all big, agile goaltenders that exhibit a lot of the same traits, and they’re all well-liked by their teammates.

“We’ve been blessed with some real good ones here, that’s for sure, and we’ve got one right now.”

If there’s any cause for concern, it’s that the team now goes on a break, and will not play again until Jan. 4 against Vermont. But York sees a benefit to not being in action until after the holidays, particularly if this squad stays on track to end the postseason drought.

“We’ve got to take exams,” said York. “It will be good for the kids to get home and see their families. Recharge and come back, because now we go through a pretty good stretch, January, February, March, and hopefully in April.”

BU flips a switch

Boston University (6-6-5) recorded wins over Harvard and Northeastern heading into its break. After getting shut out in two games by Sacred Heart and Cornell, the Terriers tweaked the lineup, slotting freshmen Jamie Armstrong and Trevor Zegras with senior Patrick Harper on the first line.

Advertisement

“We wanted to see if we could get a little more balance along the lines,” said coach Albie O’Connell.

“[Armstrong] I thought played really well. He played with Harper in high school. It’s the Avon Old Farms line; we were kind of joking about it since all three guys went to Avon Old Farms.

“They’ve had chemistry in the past. It was a good move.”

Harper had three goals and two assists in the two wins, while Zegras had four assists.

Goalie Sam Tucker made 60 saves to record both wins.

BU will be back in action Dec. 29 for an exhibition against Concordia.

Test time for NU

Northeastern (10-5-2), ranked 12th in both polls, has one more game before going on break when it hosts Dartmouth Saturday. “We’ll have to regroup,” said coach Jim Madigan after the loss to BU. “It will be good to get back at it. We’re in exams, so we’ll be smart with how we get ready with the exam schedule that’s in play.” The Big Green handed No. 2 Cornell its first loss of the season, 2-1, last Saturday . . . UMass (12-4-1) enters its break on a three-game winning streak and at No. 9 in both polls. After junior goalie Matt Murray was named Hockey East Defensive Player of the Week for stopping 43 of 45 shots in a sweep of Maine last weekend, Filip Lindberg got the start Tuesday night and recorded 27 saves in the Minutemen’s 4-0 win over Brown.