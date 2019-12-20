With so many changes whizzing through the program over the past three weeks, it’s almost hard to remember the Eagles beat Pittsburgh to pull themselves to 6-6. As much as the program has been looking ahead the past three weeks, BC still has a chance to finish with a winning record for the sixth time in the past seven seasons if they win their matchup with No. 21 Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl on Jan. 2.

From the time the Boston College team walked off Heinz Field last month, the Eagles watched their head coach Steven Addazio get his walking papers after seven seasons, their athletic director Martin Jarmond embark on a search for his replacement, their offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian leave for Northwestern, their star running back AJ Dillon declare for the draft, their starting quarterback Anthony Brown throw his name in the transfer portal, and their search for a new coach culminate this week with the hiring of Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

“I guess going back to the last game it feels like a long time ago,” said linebacker John Lamot. “We went through that whole change, but bowl prep is really a time where guys really develop and I feel like the guys have been out here competing. We’ve been keeping the intensity up in practice, so that’s what’s really kept our momentum going forward.”

Since the Eagles opened bowl prep this month, they’ve looked for ways to stay locked in.

“They had the last couple days off, came out with a lot of energy and they attacked the practice, which was good to see,” interim head coach Rich Gunnell said after Friday’s practice. “We weren’t out there too long, got out there, got our work, and got off.”

With so much swirling around the program, being on the practice field has allowed the Eagles to focus on what’s still in front of them.

“It’s pretty exciting knowing this is our focus now,” said quarterback Dennis Grosel. “Beforehand, it was a little bit more development, a little bit keeping fresh, maybe working on a few things. But now that we’re really in our first game week of practice, it’s exciting to know we’re focusing on our own stuff and really have a forward thought to Cincinnati and we’re focused on that instead of internally.

“There’s a little bit of distraction with the atmosphere kind of going around right now, but the guys are all really eager to get back and compete and get back on the field. When we’re on the field, the distractions are out, we’re focused on the game and we’re worrying about us and we’re focused on us. I think it’s important to know that we still have the momentum coming out of the season.”

Typically, the Eagles have used bowl prep to install new wrinkles into the offense. Asked if he was working on any surprises for the bowl game, Gunnell grinned.

“Pretty much the same, it’s hard to stray away from what you’ve been doing all season, kind of keep the guys in their same routine just so they have the same tempo of what they’re doing,” he said.

Grosel said they’ve been tinkering. “We’re working on a few new things,” Grosel said. “So it’s exciting knowing that we’re putting in some new stuff, knowing that we’re working towards an opponent and not just working for nothing.”

For younger players Zay Flowers and Ethon Williams, who both showed flashes of being dynamic offensive threats, the extra practices are crucial.

“Guys like those that really need these last couple weeks to work on their craft to get better, two weeks and 15 additional practices is a lot,” Grosel said. “That’s one of the big benefits of a bowl game. But they’ve been great to [get] better, to get timing, to get more of a rhythm going.”

When running back David Bailey took the temperature at practice, the intensity level told him what he needed to know. “Everything’s kind of weird with the head coach getting fired and everything moving around, but the momentum’s still there,” said running back David Bailey, “we’re still going to play ball, we’re going to play as a team and we’re going to stick together.”