In Massachusetts, it’s pretty much about starting over. Here’s a look at each team and how things shape up in upcoming conference play.

This is the time of year in college basketball when two things can happen. A team that’s off to a great start can use that as a springboard into conference play. Or a team that’s been disappointing gets a chance to start over.

The Eagles are 2-0 in the ACC because the new 20-game schedule necessitated playing league games in November and December, when they beat Wake Forest and Notre Dame, but when Atlantic Coast Conference play resumes, it gets really difficult with games against Duke and Virginia. The ACC is not as good as it was last season, and a fully healthy BC could win some games, but center Nic Popovic is out with bad back. He is expected to return at some point.

Which are the beatable teams? Obviously Wake Forest and Notre Dame in rematches, plus Georgia Tech, Syracuse (shockingly), Pitt, Virginia Tech, Miami, NC State, Clemson, and maybe even North Carolina. There are 12 games against those teams and those results will decide what kind of season this ends up being.

“When we play the way we’re supposed to play, the way we guard (and) rebound the basketball, we’re really good,’’ coach Jim Christian told reporters after a recent victory at Cal. “When we come out of character and play a little too much individualized or don’t guard things the way we do, we’re not.’’

The ACC seems top-heavy with Duke, Virginia, Louisville, and Florida State clearly better than the rest of the league. North Carolina has been offensively challenged all season and now has lost its leading scorer, freshman guard Cole Anthony, to a knee injury. BC has six games against the top four, all would be projected losses.

I think Louisville wins the regular season and BC with a healthy Popovic should aim for a high-water mark of 10-10. That could put them on the NCAA bubble.

UMass/Atlantic 10

Coach Matt McCall tells us there will be Atlantic 10 wins for the Minutemen, but things look really challenging for a young team. The A10 should be aiming for five NCAA spots this season with Dayton, VCU, Saint Louis, Richmond, and Duquesne the leading candidates. Rhode Island and George Mason are in the thick of it too.

In the unbalanced A10 schedule, the Minutemen don’t get any breaks having to face Dayton, Saint Louis, Rhode Island, and George Mason twice. In one-meeting home games, there are winnable matchups against George Washington and Saint Joseph’s. I appreciate McCall’s optimism but wins will be hard to come by.

Sy Chatman has left the team and will be transferring. He was projected to be a starter and perhaps a key player this season, but he missed some games with “personal problems’’ and never had an impact. Now he moves on.

The two best teams in the A10 are Dayton and VCU, which have both had good non-conference results. The rest will be fighting over two, maybe three NCAA berths.

Ivy League/Harvard

The Crimson are 8-4, but it still seems disappointing. Still, their talent level is undeniable. Much like last season, they are capable of coming to life in conference play. The competition is the same as last year too – Yale and Penn. Coach Tommy Amaker has dealt with injuries and played with different combinations. Bryce Aiken played only 16 minutes on Saturday against George Washington and then sat out against Howard at Sunday. Things need to solidify in league play. If they do, the Crimson will be fine.

Yale is a veteran team, but the Bulldogs have lost all their tough games – San Francisco, Oklahoma State, and Penn State. They did win at Clemson Sunday, so there’s that. Penn won at Alabama and hung tough with Arizona, and the Quakers are better than their 6-4 record. In the end, Harvard is the best team.

Northeastern/CAA

Northeastern has risen and fallen on the play of guard Jordan Roland, but there’s too much on his shoulders. For the Huskies to get involved in the Colonial Athletic Association race, they need for Bolden Brace to regain his scoring ability. That happened last Thursday in a victory over Detroit, but it needs to happen more frequently.

Northeastern has more turnovers than assists and needs to take better care of the ball. Injuries in the frontcourt have hurt with Tomas Murphy (ankle) and Greg Eboigbodin (leg) missing games, but there’s hope both will return soon.

The Huskies need to get better to compete for a title but the CAA remains wide open. Delaware and William & Mary have surprisingly been the two best teams, but both have their flaws. W&M might have the best player in the league in Nathan Knight. Hofstra is also threat. Charleston has been disappointing but has a great guard in Grant Riller. Once again, it will come down to four days in March.

Boston University and Holy Cross/Patriot League

Joe Jones is in his ninth season as coach of the Boston University men’s basketball team. Kathleen Batten/FR171735 AP via AP

BU is an enigma wrapped in a riddle, but if coach Joe Jones can solve the puzzle, the Terriers have enough talent to win the Patriot League. He thinks he can.

“I really believe in this group,’’ he said. “I think we can do some good things. … There’s a lot more positive there than our record shows but this is about winning and that’s how people are going to view you. I understand that.’’

The Terriers are 5-7 and have to be more consistent and resilient. That means winning the home games (the big dates are Jan. 2 against Lafayette and Feb. 10 against Colgate) and holding their own on the road. I believe the play of guard Javonte McCoy will prove crucial.

As far as Holy Cross is concerned, this is a lost season as first-year coach Brett Nelson prepares for the future.

Colgate is the reigning champ and the Raiders have tested themselves with non-conference games against Auburn, Syracuse, Cincinnati, and Clemson. They should be ready for league play and will be difficult to dislodge.

UMass Lowell/America East

The River Hawks are 6-6, which is fitting. They have had some good moments (a victory over Brown) and some bad ones (losing all three games in their own tournament). It wouldn’t be surprising if they are .500 at year’s end. Vermont, which has played a tough non-conference schedule, will be hard to beat this season. The Catamounts should return to the NCAA tournament.

Merrimack/NEC

Merrimack’s had an interesting first season in Division 1, most notably the upset of Northwestern, but over the course of a full conference slate it’s difficult to envision a championship for the Warriors. Being respectable will be good enough. The Northeast Conference is wide open with Bryant, Saint Francis of Pennsylvania, and Sacred Heart looking like the top contenders.

On other fronts:

Defying explanation: Seton Hall’s season seemed to be sinking in the Jersey swamps with star guard Myles Powell out with a concussion and its best big man, Sandro Mamukelashvili, out with a broken wrist. So of course the Pirates upset Maryland last Thursday. The Hall isn’t dead yet.

Weird week: Providence lost to Florida 83-51, then beat Texas 70-48. Neither game reflects the real Friars. I wonder what the result would be if they played Brown?

Bad losses: LSU lost at home to East Tennessee, although we could see ETenn in the NCAA tournament. … Georgia Tech, falling toward irrelevance, lost at home to Ball State 65-47. … Delaware was a surprising 10-2 and looking like a CAA contender until the Blue Hens lost at LIU Friday night. … Nebraska has a long list of these, but add another as the Cornhuskers lost a home game to 6-7 North Dakota.

A rivalry I didn’t know about: Eastern Illinois routed Western Illinois 85-47 last week and it was the largest margin of victory in the series that’s played for the Old Railsplitter Axe. Eastern leads the series 83-81. Eastern’s Jay Spoonhauer can really coach, and so could his father, Charlie.

Games I’m looking forward to:

Saturday

Louisville at Kentucky: A great rivalry and the added spice is Kentucky’s two-game debacle in Las Vegas where the Playaz lost to Utah and Ohio State. Things are desperate, but they are back home at Rupp, however.

Sunday

West Virginia at Ohio State: The Mountaineers are 10-1, but the schedule has been soft. The perception about them would change with a win in Columbus. Despite a loss at Minnesota, Ohio State is the best team in the country at this moment.

Liberty at LSU: What an opportunity for undefeated Liberty, whom I haven’t seen yet. LSU has a great talent, and it’s difficult to believe they would lose this.

Kansas at Stanford: Kansas isn’t taking it easy – the Jayhawks just lost at Villanova and now travel to California to play one of the surprise teams of the year. Stanford is 10-1.