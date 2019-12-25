It honors her great-grandfather, Edward Mullowney, Class of 1926, inducted for baseball and hockey, a reminder of the family’s athletic legacy at BC and of her distinction as the fourth generation of Mullowneys to play varsity hockey for the Eagles.

When Boston College first-year defenseman Deirdre Mullowney walks from her classes to women’s hockey practice, she passes the plaques of inductees to BC’s Varsity Club Hall of Fame inside Conte Forum.

Deirdre’s father, Mike Mullowney Jr., Class of 1989, was on the ice for coach Len Ceglarski’s 500th career victory. Her late grandfather, Mike Mullowney Sr., Class of 1962, celebrated coach John (Snooks) Kelley’s 300th career win with his teammates.

Not only have all the Mullowneys played defense, they’ve definitely made Boston College, and, most likely, NCAA history along the way.

“I am not aware of any four-generation athlete families in the long history of Boston College sports,” said Reid Oslin, the school’s sports information director from 1974-1997 and author of four books on BC sports.

“We would be hard-pressed,” he added, “to find a similar family contribution to a single sport and school in all of college sports.”

The National Collegiate Athletic Association agrees — with one caveat.

“Although there is no way to tell for sure,’’ said NCAA media liaison Mark Bedics, the Mullowneys’ nearly century-long direct link to one sport and one school “is obviously highly unusual and the NCAA is not aware of it happening previously.”

Deirdre, a team captain and All-New England prep school selection last season at Deerfield Academy, was also coached by her father with the three-time national champion Boston Jr. Eagles club he founded in 2010.

She has adhered to advice her grandfather gave her father more than 30 years ago.

“You can’t always control whether you play well, but you can control your effort every second you are on the ice,’’ said Deirdre, who resides in Newton in a home once owned by the late Bernie Burke, goaltender on BC’s 1949 national champions and a longtime Eagles assistant men’s coach.

“We’re told that the ’49 team celebrated the victory at a party right here in our home and that one of the players, Butch Songin, later the Boston Patriots quarterback, played the piano in our living room,’’ noted Mike Jr., who is very proud of his daughter.

“Deirdre has worked very hard for this,’’ he said, “and to be able to go to such an amazing school and be a member of one of the top women’s hockey programs in the country is pretty special.’’

Deirdre, whose favorite movie is “Miracle,’’ the story of the 1980 US Olympic champion hockey team, said she is adjusting to the tempo and compete level of the college game while “also trying to be a good teammate.’’

The nationally ninth-ranked Eagles (11-6-2, 10-5-1 Hockey East) resume play Dec. 31 against visiting Harvard.

Through those 19 games, Deirdre had an assist, 11 blocked shots, and a plus-5 rating. She has earned power play and penalty kill time — and a thumbs-up from head coach Katie Crowley.

“She’s the kind of person you want on your team, a solid player and a great teammate who always has a smile on her face,’’ said Crowley, who has several former Jr. Eagles on her roster. “She’s smart, she’s adapted to our system, and she’s very steady.’’

When her great-grandfather “Big Ed” Mullowney, enrolled at BC in 1922, the hockey program was five years old.

“Mull has all the attributes of a great hockey player,’’ the Globe reported. “well over six feet, weighing 190 pounds, and knowing how to use his weight to best advantage, he has no fear of anyone.’’

Once chosen as among Brookline High’s 10 greatest all-time athletes, he was lauded at the time by Boston Bruins manager-coach Art Ross as “the only man on the BC team that would make good in professional hockey.’’

In 1926, before 12,000 fans at Fenway Park, Mullowney went the distance on the mound to defeat arch-rival Holy Cross, 2-1, and drove in the winning run.

Despite Ross’s praise and an offer from baseball’s Washington Senators, the Brookline High Hall of Famer chose to attend Harvard Law School. He was a practicing attorney and Democratic state senator.

His son, Mike, was a hockey and baseball standout at Boston College High School and is a member of its Athletic Hall of Fame.

He was remembered by his Boston College teammate, goaltender Jim Logue, as “a terrific guy and a real gentleman off the ice who always made you feel comfortable. He was a big part of our team chemistry.’’

Logue, a former assistant coach at BC, said Mullowney played with “a lot of grit and would keep opponents off guard.”

When Jerry York became head men’s coach at BC in 1994, one of the first individuals to welcome him was Mike Sr., whom he had played against years earlier in the B.C. High alumni vs. varsity game.

“Mike texted and emailed me after games and he could see the silver lining in everything,’’ said York. “His family’s legacy is amazing.’’

One of BC’s most loyal fans, who had season tickets for football and hockey, Mullowney, a former managing partner at the Kidder Peabody investment firm in Boston, died in 2014.

He had coached Mike Jr. in the Newton Youth Hockey program and skated with him at Auburndale Cove during pickup games that included his son’s Deerfield Academy and BC teammate, Craig Janney.

“Mike’s dad was my right wing and he still loved to compete even on the pond,’’ recalled Janney, who stayed with the Mullowneys for a year after he joined the Bruins. “I consider them family and Mike a brother. He would do anything for family and friends.’’

Janney added that Mullowney “could really handle the puck, he was aggressive, and he kept us loose in the dressing room.’’

A three-sport athlete at St. Sebastian’s School in Needham, Mullowney was awarded the Richard T. Flood Shield by the Independent School League for outstanding character, enthusiasm, ability and perseverance.

He scored 49 points in 20 games in his post-grad season at Deerfield and was a Minnesota North Stars draft pick.

Now managing director at AmeriVet Securities (based in New York City), he has one regret.

“I would give anything for my dad to be here to watch Deirdre play, even if it was just for one game,’’ he said. “He was such a rabid BC fan that he would be bouncing off the walls.’’

Mike Mullowney Jr., during his hockey playing days at Boston College, wishes his father, Mike Sr., was alive to see his granddaughter, Dierdre, play for the Eagles. COURTESY MULLOWNEY FAMILY

Mike Mullowney Sr. was the second generation of his family to play hockey at BC. He was remembered for playing with “a lot of grit and would keep opponents off guard.” COURTESY OF MULLOWNEY FAMILY

Marvin Pave can be reached at marvin.pave@rcn.com.