Clemson coach Dabo Swinney grew up an Alabama fan, when crowning a champion in college football was all about polls and bowls and the best teams often never got a chance to settle it on the field.
“It'd be pretty cool to go back in time and take some of those teams, get the top four, and kind of do the playoff,” Swinney said Friday during the final Fiesta Bowl news conference with Ohio State coach Ryan Day. “And that’s what we have. We have a really cool setup in college football.”
With the College Football Playoff, national champions are now undisputed. More often than not the title game has produced intrigue and thrills. What the playoff has lacked in its first five years is drama on semifinal day. Only two of the 10 semifinals have been one-score games. Average margin: 21 points.
The Fiesta Bowl has a chance to buck the trend. No. 2 Ohio State (13-0) faces Swinney’s third-seeded, defending national champion Tigers (13-0) on Saturday night in a rare CFP semifinal that feels a like it could be a championship game.
Clemson has won 28 straight games, the nation’s longest current streak. The Tigers are No. 1 in the nation in points allowed and No. 4 in points scored. Ohio State has won 19 straight games, second only to Clemson.
The Buckeyes are No. 1 in the nation in scoring and No. 3 in points allowed. The winner advances to the national title game on Jan. 13 in New Orleans to face either No. 1 LSU or No. 4 Oklahoma.
Clemson is making its fifth straight appearance as Atlantic Coast Conference champion. The Tigers have played in three CFP championship games and won two of the last three titles. They have nudged Alabama to the side and now stand with the Crimson Tide as college football’s gold standard.
Ohio State has been just below that tier of two. The Buckeyes won the first College Football Playoff in 2014, making a run from the fourth seed, but have made only one appearance since.
Quarterback Justin Fields arrived as a transfer from Georgia with all the best talents of recent Ohio State quarterbacks rolled into one 6-foot-3-inch, 225-pound package. Fields, a former five-star recruit, can sling it like Dwayne Haskins and run it like J.T. Barrett — except he might be better at both. Fields has 40 touchdown passes, 10 touchdown runs, and has thrown just one interception.
On the other side, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a Georgia native like Fields, already has a national championship on his résumé. Last year, he became the first freshman quarterback since 1985 to lead his team to a title.
In the other semifinal playoff game, two transfer quarterbacks who left an inedible mark on their second programs will meet in the Peach Bowl. Joe Burrow needed a year under his belt, along with a coaching change and a new wide-open offense, to really find his way at LSU. Jalen Hurts didn’t have even that long to adjust, which makes his lone season at Oklahoma even more remarkable. The overall matchup looks a bit one-sided — top-ranked LSU (13-0) is a two-touchdown favorite over the No. 4 Sooners (12-1) — but the quarterback duel is downright tantalizing. Burrow, the runaway winner of the Heisman Trophy, has completed nearly 78 percent of his passes for 4,715 yards, with a staggering 48 touchdowns and just six interceptions. “How can you not respect what Joe’s done?” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. “He’s had a fabulous year. He’s going to be the best quarterback we’ve faced.” Hurts, the Heisman runner-up, has dazzled with both his right arm and his legs. He’s completed just under 72 percent of his throws for 3,634 yards, 32 touchdowns, and seven interceptions — and leads his team in rushing with 1,255 yards and 18 TDs. “He’s the key to the game,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. Hurts is back in the playoffs with his new school, while his old school, Alabama, missed out for the first time since the playoff format was launched in 2014.
