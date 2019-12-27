DETROIT — Kenny Pickett threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Taysir Mack with 47 seconds left and Pittsburgh held on to beat Eastern Michigan 34-30 in the Quick Lane Bowl on Thursday night.

After taking its first lead of the game, Pittsburgh (8-5) then forced Eastern Michigan (6-7) to turn it over on downs from its 40. That sealed Pitt’s first bowl victory in five appearances under coach Pat Narduzzi.

The Eagles came up just short in a closely contested game just as they did in three previous bowls under coach Chris Creighton.