What Fenway Park is to Boston, Legion Field is to Birmingham. For Boston College defensive tackle T.J. Rayam, that history was just a 30-minute drive from his hometown in Alabaster, Ala.

It’s where Alabama and Auburn played the Iron Bowl for four decades. It’s where Bear Bryant became college football’s winningest coach. It’s where the first televised night game was played.

The lore of Legion Field was born as soon as the stadium was built nearly a century ago in 1927. The 70,000-seat stadium rests in the heart of Alabama, its architecture and history woven into the fabric of Birmingham as “The Football Capital of the South.”

“Football is everything down there,” Rayam said. “I grew up my whole life watching Alabama football and just football in general.”

When Rayam steps on the field Thursday for the Eagles matchup against Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl, he’ll join a lineage that goes back nearly four decades. His father, Thomas Rayam, played at Legion Field as star defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide in the 1980’s. His brother, Jalen Rayam, is a linebacker at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, which plays its home games at Legion Field.

“I’ve never played there, it’s just a pretty good opportunity to keep that tradition of the Rayams playing at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama,” T.J. Rayam said.” I was just thankful that I would get a chance to play in front of my friends and family that might not have seen me play before. My mom and my dad live 15 minutes from Legion Field. My brother plays at UAB. It’s a lot of family, a lot of friends that I get to play in front of that I haven’t been able to play in front of since high school, so it’s a good feeling.”

Since he was a child, Rayam understood how deep Alabama’s connection to football ran. The lasting memory of Thomas’s career is still known around Birmingham as simply “Desperation Block.” Playing on a bad ankle against Penn State in 1989, Thomas ended up being the Crimson Tide’s saving grace, coming up with a block of a late field goal attempt by the Nittany Lions that preserved a 17-16 win.

“I’m just proud and thankful that I get to continue that tradition and I get to play in front of my friends and family,” T.J. said.

Rayam’s path to Legion Field was obviously different from that of his father and brother. He was an all-state defensive lineman and a heavyweight wrestling champion at Thompson High School and, at 300 pounds, had the weight of an elite defensive lineman, but at just 6-foot-1-inch tall, his height turned some recruiters away.

Six different schools made offers, but none of the local powerhouses came knocking. He committed to UMass but decided to spend a post-graduate year at Peddie School in New Jersey. He committed to BC in 2017 and was immediately thrown into the fire, playing in seven games as a true freshman. There were never any doubts about whether he would be ready.

“He’s definitely a hard-working guy,” said redshirt junior linebacker John Lamot. “He doesn’t really talk much. He doesn’t complain. He just does his job, day in and day out. You can count on T.J.”

Rayam continued to find his way as a sophomore, seeing the field in nine games. But this season was his breakthrough. He earned the first start of his career against Richmond and never looked back. He played in all 12 regular-season games this season, making 40 tackles (6½ for losses of 15 yards), a pair of pass break-ups, and three quarterback hurries, establishing himself as a dependable presence up front.

“He’s grown so much this year,” said Eagles interim coach Rich Gunnell. “Watching him from his first year to this year, maturing and being a little more tenacious, and understanding how physical and how much manhandling he can do, he’s a strong guy and we’re excited for him.”

As the Eagles faced questions about who would emerge after losing a slew of starters from the previous season, Rayam helped fill the void.

“Going into the season, it was kind of murky who was going to step up to the plate and take the role,” said defensive tackle and captain Tanner Karafa. “T.J. really shined that first game when he came in. And he just really took it and ran with it the whole year.”

As much as Rayam made an impact on the field, Karafa noticed how much more assertive he was in meeting rooms, asking questions, motivating his teammates on the line, and making sure younger players understood concepts.

“He stepped up into a leadership position,” Karafa said. “I feel confident that when I’m gone out of here, he’ll be able to take that role.”

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Brandon Barlow said Rayam was just scratching the surface.

“He’s grown both mentally and physically,” Barlow said. “His knowledge of the game, as well as how in shape he is, to be able to go out and play the way he does, for the amount of snaps that he has to, I think he has a long way to go still, but has a lot of greatness that he can reach.

“So I’m excited to have a teammate like that.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.