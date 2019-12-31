This is the fourth consecutive season BC qualified for a bowl game, but after last season’s First Responder Bowl against Boise State — when a lightning delay in the first quarter turned a 7-0 BC lead into a canceled game — the Eagles will try for their first bowl win since 2016, a 36-30 win over Maryland in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.

Boston College will play Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl on Thursday at 3 p.m. in Birmingham, Alabama. The game will be played at Legion Field, home stadium for the University of Alabama-Birmingham, and will be broadcast on ESPN.

After parting ways with head coach Steve Addazio, the Eagles will be led by interim coach Rich Gunnell. New Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley, hired earlier this month, is scheduled to attend the game. He will watch the game from a press box suite with athletic director Martin Jarmond.

With running back A.J. Dillon declaring for the draft, expect David Bailey to get more work. Bailey has 816 yards and seven touchdowns on 140 carries this season.

Cincinnati (10-3) enters as the American Athletic Conference East regular-season champions. The Bearcats lost to Memphis in the AAC championship 29-24, and this is also their second straight season with a bowl game appearance. They defeated Virginia Tech 25-21 in last season’s Military Bowl.

Here’s what else you need to know about Cincinnati:

Coach: Luke Fickell

In three seasons with Cincinnati, Fickell has a 25-14 record with a bowl win on his resume. The 1996 Ohio State graduate had a brief stint in the NFL with the Saints in 1997, but never played a game after he was placed on injured reserve due to an ACL tear. He joined the Ohio State coaching staff in 1999 and became head coach when former Buckeyes coach Jim Tressel resigned in May 2011 following an NCAA investigation around benefits violations. Fickell went 6-6 in his only season leading Ohio State. He was named 2018 AAC Coach of the Year and is 1-1 in bowl games. Fickell also worked with Jarmond when the BC AD was assistant and then deputy athletic director at Ohio State from 2009-16.

Common opponents: BC and Cincinnati had no common opponents this season

Players to watch: Underclassmen shine on a team with just four seniors. Sophomore wide receiver Alec Pierce is a prolific pass catcher, hauling in 34 catches for 621 yards (18.3 yards per catch) with two touchdowns. Junior Michael Warren, a 5-foot-11, 222-pound running back, has rushed for 1,160 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns.

Cincinnati has the fourth-best total defense in the AAC, anchored by linebacker Bryan Wright, a 6-foot-3, 238-pound graduate student. He has 96 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Sophomore safety Ja’von Hicks leads the secondary with 48 tackles, five interceptions, two forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.