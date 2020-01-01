The job he’s done in three years at Cincinnati speaks for itself.

Former Eagles coach Steve Addazio was fired in December after stabilizing the program but setting the ceiling firmly in the middle of the Atlantic Coast Conference. He turned a team that had won two games before he arrived in 2013 to one that topped out at seven wins. When names started swirling for his replacement, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell was among them.

A month ago, when Boston College was trying to figure out what to do with a head coach perpetually on the hot seat, Cincinnati was basking in the success of a coach who was a hot commodity.

After 15 years as an assistant at Ohio State, Fickell landed his first head coaching job in 2017 about an hour and a half to the south, with a Bearcats program that was coming off a four-year run under Tommy Tuberville that descended from a 9-4 honeymoon phase his first year to a 4-8 disaster by the end.

The turnaround under Fickell was swift. The only promise he made was that he would put a product on the field that the fan base could be proud of.

By his second season, the Bearcats were an 11-win team that cracked the top 25 for the first time since 2012; Fickell was named American Athletic Conference coach of the year. This season, they peaked at No. 17, reached the AAC championship game, and have a chance to win 11 games for the second straight season.

The only obstacle is a date Thursday with Boston College in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field in Alabama.

“We know that they’re a 10-win team, a top 25 team, and very well-deserved,” said BC interim head coach Rich Gunnell. “They’re very well-coached, they play hard, they do what they do and they do it very well. So we know we’re going to have our hands full.”

In many ways, the winning culture Fickell has built at Cincinnati is a model for what BC hopes to achieve as it transitions into a new era. While Fickell was among the names buzzing during BC’s search for a coach, athletic director Martin Jarmond ultimately tapped Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as his first marquee hire.

In Jarmond’s vision, the Eagles aren’t a team that has to settle for mediocrity, but one that could make 10 wins attainable, crack the top 25, and set itself up for special seasons.

The disappointment of finishing this regular season 6-6 — letting winnable games and larger goals slip away — was enough to spark a change. But the bowl game is a matter of both pride and unfinished business for the Eagles.

“It’s a business trip, definitely,” said defensive lineman and captain Tanner Karafa.

BC’s challenge will be stopping a Cincinnati offense that hung 29 points and 385 yards per game on opponents this season.

While the Eagles did their damage on the ground with two workhorse running backs in A.J. Dillon (who will not play in the bowl game after declaring for the NFL draft) and David Bailey, Cincinnati used a variety of weapons.

Tight end Josiah Deguara is often compared to former Cincinnati star and current Kansas City Chief Travis Kelce. He caught 36 passes for 494 yards and 7 TDs. Running back Michael Warren II rushed for 1,160 yards and 14 touchdowns. Quarterback Desmond Ridder threw for 2,069 yards and 17 touchdowns while tacking on another 570 rushing yards.

But Fickell’s calling card has been defense. The Bearcats were 51st in total defense (376.7 yards per game) and 30th in scoring defense (21.7 points per game) with junior safety Darrick Forrest (104 tackles, 3 interceptions) leading the way.

Under Fickell, Cincinnati has been a program with a sense of direction. BC is forging a new path. The Birmingham bowl will be the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new one.

