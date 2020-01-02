Last year’s game was the first bowl game in college football history to be cancelled because of inclement weather. There was no way it could happen again, right?

The memories of traveling to Dallas a year ago for the First Responders Bowl with the hopes of completing an eight-win season for the first time in a decade only to have it snatched away because of a lightning storm was still fresh in the Eagles’ minds when Boston College set out Thursday for Alabama to face Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl.

The prank was so good last year, the football gods threatened to pull it twice.

This time, the weather cooperated enough to get the game in, but after getting run over by the Bearcats, 38-6, the Eagles probably wish it hadn’t.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder shredded the eagles for 105 yards and three rushing touchdowns on 21 carries and added another 95 yards plus a passing touchdown on 14-of-24 passing. Running back Michael Warren pounded out 105 yards on 21 carries. BC, playing without the engine to their offense A.J. Dillon, who declared for the draft last month, pieced together just 164 yards of total offense. Quarterback Dennis Grosel completed just 8 of his 17 passes for 87 yards. Running back David Bailey only mustered 28 yards on eight touches.

There were nothing but sunny skies all week, leading up to game day. Athletic director Martin Jarmond, still shell-shocked from having a bowl game called off in his first season, checked and double checked with Birmingham Bowl officials to make sure weather would not be an issue this go around.

Even when the rain started pouring in the wee hours Thursday morning, there was never a sense that the conditions could turn ugly enough to threaten the game.

Then about a half hour before kickoff, a quick bolt flashed in the skyline behind Legion Stadium and the Eagles were reliving a nightmare.

The first lightning strike prompted a 30-minute delay that pushed back kickoff. Then, 7:05 into the first quarter, lightning struck again and suspended play for nearly 90 minutes.

The Eagles finished the season 6-7, swallowing just their second losing campaign in the last seven years. But as they transition to a new era after firing head coach Steve Addazio and hiring former Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley in December, they’ll turn the page on a disappointing season and look to the future. Ideally, one where storm clouds aren’t hovering over them.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.