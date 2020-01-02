Boston College had the Birmingham Bowl to prepare for, a game overshadowed by the change at the top of the program.

Hafley had to handle his duties with Ohio State as the Buckeyes prepared for the College Football Playoff.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Before Boston College could forge ahead into a new era under Jeff Hafley , there were still some loose ends to tie up.

If there was a sense that having one eye on the next chapter while the other one was still open was a tad awkward, that’s because it was.

“It’s awkward a little bit because you’re having a staff coaching our young men that may not be here next year. We’re having a new coach that comes in that doesn’t know this team,” said BC athletic director Martin Jarmond. “So, awkward would be a good word to describe it.”

As the Eagles wrapped up its season against Cincinnati Thursday, the transition into the Hafley era officially began.

Hafley flew to Birmingham Wednesday and was on-hand at Legion Field Thursday to get a look at the team he’ll lead next season.

Before the game, he and Jarmond met for nearly an hour. It was the first time they talked since Hafley’s introductory news conference in December.

“I think the last two days, at least for me, have started to feel like the new day is coming,” Jarmond said. “I sat with him for an hour this morning, and it’s still getting to know each other. So in that sense, it does feel new, like a new day, because I’m working with a talented individual and I’m still trying to learn him, where I can best help him, how to help him navigate.

“He’s a first-time head coach, so a lot of that happened quite frankly this morning because he’s been so focused on helping Ohio State do their deal. It’s exciting though, I’m looking forward to it.”

Jarmond parsed the job that interim coach Rich Gunnell and the remaining staff from former coach Steve Addazio’s tenure did in readying the Eagles for the bowl game.

“This coaching staff has been super professional,” Jarmond said. “They have been focused on the job at hand. Practices, energy, everybody’s been up. So I think they’ve done a great job with handling a lot of the change that’s occurring.”

The next two weeks will be crucial for Jarmond and Hafley as the coach settles into his new role and begins to assemble a coaching staff of his own. While Hafley was helping Ohio State, Jarmond was vetting potential assistants. With Hafley being a first-time head coach, stability was a priority as Jarmond sifted through potential candidates.

“I’ve had those conversations with coaches and what I’ve told them is you’re coming — if you do get offered the job — you’re coming at a great time for our football program,” Jarmond said. “And it’s the truth. I look at it as when I came to BC. It’s a great time to come because we have this energy and momentum and we just need someone to be like a fire-starter to just ignite that passion, that energy like, ‘Let’s go.’ That’s where our football program is right now.”

Hurt locker

Linebacker Max Richardson was out with a hamstring injury. Joe Sparacio started in his place. Josh DeBerry was sidelined by an ankle injury. Offensive lineman John Phillips, listed as a game-time decision because of a hip issue, also did not play . . . Quarterback Anthony Brown, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in October and hasn’t been with the team since he entered the transfer portal in December, did not travel with the team to Birmingham . . . Linebacker Ethan Tucky, who transferred from BC to Cincinnati in 2017, recorded a sack in the first half against his former team . . . BC safety Nolan Borgersen was shaken up in the first quarter trying to make a goal-line tackle on Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder, but he returned in the second quarter after going through concussion protocol . . . Gunnell handled the play-calling duties . . .

