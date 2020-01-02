“It’s been a while since we went into a weekend as the underdog,” said Carvel. “Two years ago, we went into every game as the underdog, and that gives you a chip on the shoulder. It’s hard to maintain that when you start having success, but this weekend we’ll definitely be the underdog going in.

Last season, UMass rose to No. 1 early in the season and never dropped out of the top five. The fact that the Minutemen will be facing a team ranked higher than themselves has coach Greg Carvel embracing the challenge.

There will be no easing into the new year for the UMass hockey team. The No. 9 Minutemen (13-4-1) are on the road this weekend for a pair of games with No. 7 Denver (11-4-3).

“I think the staff and the players are all really excited for the challenge, which is going to be extremely difficult against a really good Denver team.”

It will be a rematch of last year’s Frozen Four matchup, in which UMass prevailed, 4-3, in overtime. Defenseman Marc Del Gaizo had the game-winning goal that night. Injuries have limited the team’s No. 1 defenseman this year, but he has played the last four games, with Carvel describing him as back at “full-tilt now” for what is expected to be strongest competition UMass has faced this season.

“I think both teams will go into this weekend feeling like they have something to prove,” said Carvel. “Denver is probably upset about the semifinals, and us proving that it wasn’t a fluke and that we can play with the elite teams.”

It will not be all work and no play for UMass, though, as the team traveled to Denver on New Year’s Day and got a chance to see former teammate and 2019 Hobey Baker winner Cale Makar, who is playing for the Colorado Avalanche in his rookie season.

Earlier in the season, when the Avalanche were in Boston to play the Bruins, Makar was able to return to UMass for the game against Maine Dec. 6, when he dropped the ceremonial puck and had his Hobey Baker banner raised to the rafters.

Last weekend was so much fun that we felt it was already worthy of a #tbt 👇



Part I: @Cmakar16 comes home to @MullinsCenter & we raise a @HobeyBakerAward banner 👏#NewMass | #Flagship 🚩 pic.twitter.com/jMtvKmi6ww — UMass Hockey (@UMassHockey) December 12, 2019

“It was a special weekend having him on campus, because after we lost in the national championship game, he didn’t return to campus until the summertime, so it allowed for a kind of closing on his career,” said Carvel. “That banner is going to hang in the rafters for eternity, and for him to be there when that banner was raised, really makes it complete.”

National duty

One player UMass will be without this weekend is freshman defenseman Zac Jones, who was playing for the United States in the world junior hockey championship in the Czech Republic. Carvel has kept an eye on him from afar.

“I don’t think he was penciled on that team in the summertime,” said Carvel. “We were excited that he got invited to camp. I think what he did through December earned him that spot. His game came a long way over three months, and that’s what they needed to see from him.

“The offensive part of his game is really elite. His puck-possession skills, his vision with the puck, his patience with the puck is really special.”

The US was eliminated Thursday with a 1-0 loss in the quarterfinals to Finland. Boston College goalie Spencer Knight recorded 28 saves, but did not receive any help offensively.

Several other players from local schools also fared well for the US.

Boston University freshman Trevor Zegras had nine assists to lead the team in points, and impressed throughout the tournament with his pinpoint passing. In a win over the Czech Republic, he made a nifty, spinning, behind-the-back pass from the right of the goal, across the ice to a cutting Jack Drury. The Harvard sophomore one-timed it to give the US a 3-2 lead in a game it would win in overtime.

BU coach Albie O’Connell talked about Zegras before the tournament began.

“He does some interesting things on the ice,” said O’Connell. “I think he put the puck between his legs and shot it three times [against Northeastern].

“We give him some freedom, because he has a creative mind, but when he’s going and he’s skating, there’s not many guys, especially as freshmen, that are as good as him. He can be pretty electric out there.”

Knight, Shane Pinto of North Dakota, and Zegras were named the top three players of the tournament for the US.

Northeastern defenseman Jordan Harris skated on the first defensive pairing with US captain Mattias Samuelsson. Huskies coach Jim Madigan has been able to keep an eye on the sophomore from Haverhill, as Northeastern assistant coach Jerry Keefe is traveling with the team.

“Coach Keefe said he’s played well, and from what we’ve been able to watch on TV, which is a lot, he’s played really well,” said Madigan, who noted that Harris was playing 16-17 minutes a game. “That speaks well to Jordan, how well he defends, how well he skates and plays the game,

“It’s great to see him play. He’s a fabulous young man.”

Harvard looks sharp

Despite playing without Drury, Harvard managed to return to its winning ways with a sweep of Arizona State, although the second game officially goes down as a tie. After winning the opener, 4-1, the Crimson were tied, 4-4, through overtime in the second game. The teams skated an extra three-on-three session for an exhibition overtime, when sophomore Casey Dornbach scored the game-winner. Harvard (7-4-1) returns to ECAC play with games at Quinnipiac and Princeton.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.