His history with Hafley goes back to 2009 when Cignetti was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Pitt and Hafley coached the secondary. They also were together at Rutgers in 2011 in the same roles.

Cignetti spent seven seasons as an NFL assistant, most recently serving as quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers.

Officially on the job following Boston College’s loss last week to Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl, newly hired head coach Jeff Hafley took the first step in assembling his staff Monday, hiring Frank Cignetti Jr. as offensive coordinator.

Cignetti has two decades of coaching experience at both the college and professional level. He started his career at Pitt in 1989, then went on to Indiana (Pa.) before making the jump to the NFL as an offensive assistant for the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterbacks coach for the New Orleans Saints.

He returned to the college ranks in 2002 as offensive coordinator at Fresno State, then moved on to North Carolina before leaving for the NFL again to become the San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach.

He spent one season with the 49ers, then spent a year at California before returning to Pitt. He then spent 2011 at Rutgers. From there, he went back to the NFL, spending four seasons with the St. Louis Rams, two seasons with the New York Giants and one year with the Packers.

Cignetti has a track record for high-powered offenses.

In 2001, he helped push Saints quarterback Aaron Brooks to his best season, as Brooks threw for 3,832 yards and earned a Pro Bowl nod as an alternate.

In 2004, his Fresno State offense averaged 40.2 points and 404.5 yards. At Cal in 2008, the Bears averaged 32.6 points per game. And at Pitt in 2009, the Panthers averaged 32.1 points per game.

In his early days at Pitt, Cignetti forged a relationship with Mike McCarthy, who was hired Monday to be the Dallas Cowboys head coach, that has carried on for 20 years. McCarthy was a volunteer assistant when Cignetti was a graduate assistant. Cignetti worked under McCarthy when he was offensive coordinator in New Orleans and was on his staff in Green Bay.

With the NCAA recruiting dead period set to end Jan. 16, Hafley has a short window in which to begin laying the foundation for his staff.

As a first-time head coach, one of his priorities in the search for assistants is their willingness to commit to being at The Heights for an extended period. Outside of Cignetti’s stint at Indiana, where he climbed the ladder in multiple roles, the longest he has stayed with one program was four seasons at Fresno State.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.