Jay Heath had been the Eagles’ lifeline all night, pouring in a game-high 17-points on 6-of-8 shooting and draining three of his five 3-pointers.

Wins against ranked opponents have been hard to come by for Boston College over the last decade, and despite being without star guard Derryk Thornton and starting three freshmen, the Eagles had one dangling in front of them Tuesday night at Conte Forum against No. 18 Virginia.

Caught in a late-game back-and-forth with defending national champion Virginia, knowing every possession mattered, the Eagles were in desperate need of a basket.

But when he found himself smothered in the lane and needed an outlet, he spotted Jared Hamilton in the corner.

Advertisement

When the pass hit his hands, Hamilton didn’t hesitate. He calmly made the 3-pointer in front of the Eagles bench that put the Eagles ahead by 3, then sank into a sea of teammates, roaring at being on the brink of their biggest win of the season.

The Eagles stunned Virginia, 60-53, snapping a six-game losing streak to the Cavaliers that included three straight at Conte Forum.

It was just their fourth win over a ranked opponent under head coach Jim Christian.

Since 2009, BC is 8-52 against Top 25 teams. In six seasons under Christian, BC is 4-31 against ranked opponents.

Hamilton finished with 16 points on 5 of 8 shooting, going 5 of 8 from the line. Jairus Hamilton and Steffon Mitchell each added 10 points and 7 rebounds.

BC hit first, jumping out to a 15-6 lead and took a 30-25 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Eagles threw the kitchen sink at the Cavaliers, toggling defenses between man and a 1-3-1 zone to keep the Cavalliers guessing.

They went into the locker with the halftime lead, and with 3:16 left they were close enough to sniff the victory, knotted 50-50.

Advertisement

But when the lead evaporated, the Eagles had to hang on.

For the first time since 2010-11, the Eagles (9-6) have won three of their first four games against ACC opponents.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.