“We’ve got to keep evolving and finding different ways to win,’’ said Coen. “There’s a lot of different ways to win; some of it’s with great size, some of it’s with speed and quickness.’’

How well those things are addressed will determine how the season will unfold. Coen has enough wisdom and guile to figure it out.

On a game-by-game basis, Northeastern men’s basketball coach Bill Coen has to deal with two obvious problems: His team is often undersized and it needs to find offense from a player other than Jordan Roland.

The lack of height was evident in Saturday’s 66-64 loss to William & Mary, as the Huskies couldn’t contain the Tribe’s big men, 6-foot-10-inch Nathan Knight and 7-foot Andy Van Vliet, including on Knight’s basket that won the game.

The Huskies are a willing bunch, as 6-5 Max Boursiquot, 6-6 Bolden Brace, and 6-6 Shaquille Walters defend ferociously, but they had difficulty defending the Tribe both inside and out.

Also, 6-8 junior forward Tomas Murphy has missed 11 games because of a sprained ankle and 6-9 Greg Eboigbodin has had his minutes limited by a few minor ailments. If both were back full-time, it would help.

Meanwhile, Roland did not play well offensively, hitting just 3 of 14 shots. He’s an effective scorer but he’s going to have off nights. No one has consistently shown he can make up for the nights when Roland is not providing points.

“If Jordan’s not scoring, you can’t ask someone to replace that,’’ said Coen. “You have to piecemeal it together. I think we’ve got to get balance.’’

One thing that definitely has balance is the CAA. William & Mary is 3-0, all on the road, but coach Dane Fischer isn’t accepting any congratulations.

“Typically, there’s one or two teams that you know are going to be the top teams, and it just didn’t seem like that existed this year,’’ he said. “I think that’s going to make for some really good games and maybe some bizarre scores at times.’’

His team is now regarded as one of the favorites after winning at Hofstra and Northeastern.

Charleston, which struggled in nonconference play, seems to have revived. Star guard Grant Riller is playing well and the Cougars are 4-0 in the CAA.

Based on the first part of the season, Delaware and Drexel are threats too.

Northeastern has to be considered a contender. The Huskies are just a fragile one right now.

■ Harvard hibernation: The Crimson have a six-game winning streak but will play only two games in the next 23 days, both against Dartmouth. I’m still not sure about the Crimson; they don’t elicit confidence, though they should be on an eight-game winning streak heading into the always-difficult road trip to Princeton and Penn.

■ The ugly stats: In losing to Duke last week, 88-49, BC shot only 21 of 62 overall and 3 of 18 from three. The Eagles had 19 turnovers, 8 assists, and were outrebounded, 44-34. The Eagles play Virginia tonight at Conte Forum and the challenge will be just as difficult.

■ Defying statistics: UMass shot 41 percent and had 25 turnovers and still almost upset Saint Louis before losing in overtime, 83-80, Sunday.

“Too many turnovers; ultimately, that’s what cost us the game,’’ coach Matt McCall told reporters in St. Louis. “We’ve got to execute down the stretch, take better care of the basketball.’’

Once again, freshmen led the way, as Tre Mitchell and Sean East were the leading scorers despite some poor shooting. The Minutemen play with a lot of determination. The other key freshman, T.J. Weeks, is still out with an injury.

■ Small margin for error: Boston University has been in a lot of close games, and the last two fit that description, a 73-72 victory over Lafayette and a 67-63 loss to American. The Terriers are 3-5 in games decided by 5 points or fewer.

■ Little big man: Remember, Merrimack’s Juvaris Hayes is only 6 feet. How’s this for a box score line in the Warriors’ 65-57 victory over Sacred Heart: 17 points, 8 steals, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists? He’s officially a Sully’s Court favorite.

■ Heading south: A horrible week for Rhode Island (after I touted them). The Rams lost at Brown, 85-75, which is pretty much unacceptable, although Brown has some athletic players who can give teams problems. I just hope this doesn’t lead to Rhody getting out of the series. As we said before, Providence no longer plays Brown, and that’s not good. Things continued poorly for Rhody when it opened Atlantic 10 play with a 69-61 loss to Richmond at the Ryan Center.

■ Other observations: Butler (14-1) and San Diego State (15-0) are two of the biggest surprises of this season; both could be heading for high seeds in the NCAA Tournament. What they have in common is great defense and one great guard. Both are in the top five nationally in scoring defense. Kamar Baldwin is a crafty lefthanded point guard for the Bulldogs while Malachi Flynn is a tornado flying up and down the court for the Aztecs . . . Michigan State is back. The Spartans had been slowed by injuries, plus the tragic death of the brother of star Cassius Winston. Now they’ve won seven in a row.

■ Bad losses: Iowa State lost at home to Florida A&M, 70-68. It was the Rattlers’ first victory ever over a Power 5 school . . . Utah State, playing without center Neemias Queta, was beaten badly by UNLV, 70-53, in Sin City, then the Aggies couldn’t compete with San Diego State on their own home court in a 77-68 loss . . . New Mexico lost at San Jose State, 88-85 . . . Belmont (BC fans remember them) lost to Southern Illinois Edwardsville (that’s the other SIU), 79-69 . . . Bryant followed up a big home win over St. Francis of Pennsylvania by losing, 77-73, to 3-10 FDU in Smithfield, R.I. . . . North Carolina (8-6) lost at home to Georgia Tech, 96-83. What would the NCAA Tournament be without the Tar Heels?