Newly hired Boston College football coach Jeff Hafley continued to fill out his staff, bringing in former Eagles captain Sean Duggan as linebackers coach.

In four seasons at the Heights, Duggan played 45 games and served as captain in 2014.

He was a graduate assistant in 2015, before moving on to a job as linebackers coach at Hawaii from 2016-17, then serving in the same role at UMass in 2018.