The Minutemen are ranked 10th, the voters choosing wisely not to punish them for dropping a pair of games by a total of three goals at No. 5 Denver last weekend. Both programs will have something to prove. UMass swept the season series last year, but BC atoned with a 3-0 shutout of the Minutemen in the conference semifinals at TD Garden, spoiling UMass’s quest for its first Hockey East tournament championship.

The Eagles have won 10 in a row, and climbed to No. 4 in the national rankings. A blend of veterans and newcomers has BC at 12-4, but a showdown looms this weekend when it takes on defending Hockey East champion UMass (13-6-1) in a home-and-home series beginning Friday night at Conte Forum.

As the second half of the season gets underway, the word is out in college hockey circles: Boston College is back.

Looking back at the loss, UMass coach Greg Carvel sees a silver lining.

“That was a tough blow for us, but at the same time it really propelled us to advance to the Frozen Four and pushed us to another level,” said Carvel. “Losing that game was a tough pill to swallow at the time.”

Both schools are expected to have their star freshmen back in the lineup. BC goalie Spencer Knight and UMass defenseman Zac Jones are back from the World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic, where they skated for Team USA last week. But it may take some time for both to adjust.

“It’s very difficult for those kids, because everybody else gets to go home and see their families and recharge the batteries, but those kids go over to a higher situation,” said Carvel.

“When we had Cale Makar there two years ago, he came back and was a shell of himself for a while. Part of it is physical maturity, part of it is emotional maturity, but it’s to be expected. It’s something that you have to manage really well.”

As his team prepared to come back from four weeks between games, BC coach Jerry York wanted to make sure the Eagles picked up where they left off. They answered the call with an 8-3 win over Vermont last week.

“One of the things we stressed to our team in the practices leading up to this was that we don’t accept holiday hockey,” said York. “This team doesn’t play holiday hockey. So often when you get long breaks, you don’t play with the same intensity, that same grit and drive. It’s there for all of the teams that come back from breaks. It’s something we try to address early.”

Senior Ron Greco, who did not score a goal in the first half of the season, broke through for a hat trick, and with Knight traveling back from World Juniors, senior Ryan Edquist made his first start of the season and recorded 26 saves to get the win.

It was an impressive performance for Edquist, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the first week of practice and only recently had been practicing with the team.

For all the success that both teams have had this season, there are plenty of challenges ahead. BC still has to play UMass Lowell, Boston University, and Northeastern twice each in conference play, as well as the Beanpot, while the Minutemen still have home-and-home matchups with Providence and UMass Lowell.

But that’s down the road; for now, the focus is on this weekend.

“This will be a good series,” said York. “We’ve got a good team. We’re deep and we really have bought in to that team atmosphere. Two really good hockey teams at this stage playing.”

Carvel is embracing the matchup and sees it as an indication of how far the program has come.

“Three years ago, these are conversations that UMass hockey wasn’t having,” said Carvel. “Hopefully it will be two teams firing on all cylinders. That’s what hockey is all about, is getting the best out of your kids, playing against the best.”

Big stage

Harvard (7-5-2) heads to New York this weekend where it will take on Yale in the Rivalry on Ice at Madison Square Garden. The game will not count in the ECAC standings. The teams met earlier in the season at New Haven, with the Crimson prevailing, 6-1, behind John Farinacci’s two goals and Cameron Gornet’s 41 saves. Yale has won four of its last five, with Corbin Kaczperski allowing one goal or none in three of his last five starts en route to being named the conference’s Goalie of the Month.

Great escape

Northeastern (13-5-2) scored twice in the final two minutes on goals from senior Matt Filipe and junior Zach Solow to defeat Bentley, 4-2, Monday night in a game in which the Huskies were outshot, 28-17.

“I thought Bentley played well and outshot us and outplayed us for three periods,” said Northeastern coach Jim Madigan. “We’ve got a mature group, and those are the ones who stepped up, and we found a way to win.

“We’re not going to apologize for wins, but we’ve got to get a lot better. I know our guys know that.”

Bentley coach Ryan Soderquist liked what he saw from his squad.

“We’re starting to become a resilient team,” he said. “We’re starting to bounce back. We’re starting to learn how to stay together and stick to the process. I like the mentality our guys have right now, and the direction we’re heading.”

Next up for the Huskies is a road trip Saturday at UNH (10-8-1). The Wildcats are 7-1 at the Whittemore Center, including a pair of wins over Yale and Brown last weekend.

Bentley (8-11-3) will look to carry over its strong play when the Falcons host Canisius for a pair of Atlantic Hockey Association games this weekend.

