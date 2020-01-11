John Leonard opened the scoring for UMass (14-6-1, 7-3-1 Hockey East) with his 13th goal of the season at 10:51 of the first period. BC’s Alex Newhook evened the score at 18:13.

It was the first 10-game win streak for the Eagles since October and November of 2015.

Fourth-ranked Boston College’s NCAA-best 10-game winning streak came to an end Friday night at the hands of No. 10 University of Massachusetts in the opener of a home-and-home series. The Minutemen, despite being outshot, 42-24, took the win, 3-1, at Conte Forum.

After a scoreless second period, in which BC (12-5-0, 6-3-0) outshot UMass, 15-4, Jake Gaudet scored the go-ahead goal for the Minutemen at 16:15 of the third. It was the first goal of the season for Gaudet. Leonard scored his second of the game into an empty net at 19:28.

Filip Lindberg had 41 saves for UMass and Spencer Knight 21 for BC.

BC defenseman Casey Fitzgerald (5) takes a heavy hit from Jake Gaudet during the first period Friday. Barry Chin/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

“That was two teams playing really fast, heavy hockey up and down the ice — the fans got their money’s worth tonight,’’ said UMass coach Greg Carvel. “That was a big statement game for us and we’ll have to follow it up [Saturday] night. They’re a really good hockey team. Our guys just found a way to win and a big part of that was our goaltender, but very proud of our group tonight to come in here and play the way they did in the second period, but didn’t break and I thought our response in the third was great although we got outshot tonight and outchanced, we won the one category that you want to and that’s the score.”

The teams meet again Saturday night in Amherst.