Boston College football coach Jeff Hafley continued laying the foundation for his first season with the Eagles, luring transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec to the Heights, a source confirmed.
Jurkovec, a four-star recruit out of Pine-Richland (Penn.) High School who was ranked No. 66 overall by 247Sports in 2018, spent two seasons with Notre Dame, redshirting in 2018 and making his debut last season.
Playing behind starter Ian Book, Jurkovec only saw the field in six games last season, completing 12 of 16 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns.
At the end of the season, there were rumblings that Jurkovec might leave South Bend if Book returned for a fifth season.
Book announced at the end of December that he intended to play one more year for the Irish. Jurkovec put his name in the transfer portal earlier this week, and visited BC this weekend, according to 247Sports.com.
Adding Jurkovec clears up any uncertainty at the quarterback position for the Eagles. After former head coach Steve Addazio was fired in December, Eagles quarterback Anthony Brown, who suffered a season-ending knee injury for the second time in November, entered the transfer portal. Brown wasn’t allowed to be around the team for its bowl preparations and didn’t travel to Alabama for the Birmingham Bowl.
