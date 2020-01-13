After leading the Tufts men’s soccer team to four NCAA Division 3 titles in the last six years, Josh Shapiro is leaving the program to become head coach at Harvard, the schools announced Monday.

In 10 seasons at Tufts, Shapiro compiled a 126-37-28 record for a 73.3 winning percentage. His teams won the last two Division 3 championships as well as those in 2014 and 2016.

“I can’t thank Tufts enough for giving me my first head coaching job and providing a culture that helped us achieve this success,” Shapiro said in a statement. “I want to thank the players and their families for committing to working so hard and for giving so much to the program.