After leading the Tufts men’s soccer team to four NCAA Division 3 titles in the last six years, Josh Shapiro is leaving the program to become head coach at Harvard, the schools announced Monday.
In 10 seasons at Tufts, Shapiro compiled a 126-37-28 record for a 73.3 winning percentage. His teams won the last two Division 3 championships as well as those in 2014 and 2016.
“I can’t thank Tufts enough for giving me my first head coaching job and providing a culture that helped us achieve this success,” Shapiro said in a statement. “I want to thank the players and their families for committing to working so hard and for giving so much to the program.
Advertisement
“I am so proud of what we have accomplished together. It is very difficult to leave Tufts, but I am really excited about the opportunity in front of me at Harvard.”
Harvard athletic director Bob Scalise said in a statement, “Josh has been tremendously successful at very strong academic institutions where his teams and players have competed at the highest levels of collegiate soccer. He will be an outstanding leader for our student-athletes and program.”
Harvard had announced in November that Pieter Lehrer would not be returning as coach after seven seasons at the helm. The Crimson went 0-14-1 in 2019.
Dan Shulman can be reached at dan.shulman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanielRShulman.