But it’s still difficult, and the truth is BC isn’t equipped to do it.

It’s undeniable that playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference is difficult. However, it’s also true that the ACC is not as strong this season as it has been in the past. The leading examples are Virginia and North Carolina, both on losing streaks and in jeopardy of not making the NCAA Tournament. Who could have predicted that?

With home games against Virginia and Georgia Tech last week, the natural projection would have been for BC to be happy with a split, most likely losing to UVa and beating Tech. Surprisingly, the opposite happened, and no doubt most fans were thinking the Eagles would beat Georgia Tech coming off the Virginia game.

It can be frustrating for BC fans, but there are two reasons for the type of week and season the Eagles have had: injuries and the effect of relying on freshmen.

Injuries loom over the season like a dark cloud. There’s no escaping it. It’s difficult not to try to envision what it would have been like if big man Nic Popovic (out with a back injury) and point guard Derryck Thornton (out with a sprained ankle) had been available against Georgia Tech. I’m sure there are fans who even wonder what it would have been like had Wynston Tabbs (out for the season with a knee injury) been there too.

Even coach Jim Christian is hurting after having microfracture surgery on his left ankle. He wears a walking boot, limps on the sideline, and admits he’s in pain. But he refused to make any excuses for the 71-52 loss to Georgia Tech.

“We had five guys,’’ he said. “If you’ve got five guys, you can play. I don’t use it as an excuse or anything else. We’ve got to execute better, regardless of who is on the court. I’ll say that every night.’’

Led by a talented freshman group, the Eagles somehow had enough to beat Virginia. The same group turned offense into an adventure against Georgia Tech and eventually wilted in the second half. It’s what freshmen do sometimes (even the one-and-dones at Duke and Kentucky).

“The freshmen are learning,’’ said Christian. “I was a little disappointed because I don’t think some of our guys played with the same confidence that they did [against Virginia].

“The hardest thing to do in basketball is to be consistent. The mind-set to be consistent every day, work ethic to be consistent every day. The mentality just to do what you do well every single day and night is the hardest thing for a player to figure out, and we’ve got some guys who are still trying to figure that out.’’

The Eagles are 9-7 overall and 3-2 in the ACC. There is still time to accomplish something. Upcoming is a three-game road trip to Syracuse, Wake Forest, and Pitt. All three are beatable, but of course, the opposite is true too, especially since Popovic and Thornton are not expected to play.

What BC fans should expect is what they’ve seen so far — some wins, some losses. It’s what happens to teams that are ravaged by injuries and have to rely too much on freshmen. It also means there won’t be any postseason basketball.

■ Praise from the podium: Both Virginia’s Tony Bennett and Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner, unprompted, raved about the job Christian is doing.

■ The other freshmen: UMass also relies on first-year players, and theirs was a typical week. The Minutemen did an excellent job beating La Salle at home but then couldn’t compete against nationally ranked Dayton in a game that was over in the first half. Remember, that’s pretty good for this group.

■ Film study: Last week was horrible for Northeastern as the Huskies lost close games to William & Mary and Hofstra in the final minutes. It kept coach Bill Coen up to the wee hours of the morning studying film. As always, he remains positive while lamenting the difficult losses, and he scours the tape to see where his team can improve.

“When you know you’re not off by much, a half a click, the sense of urgency in the first half, one play, one rebound, one less foul, one better ball screen coverage,’’ he said. “Anything that can turn the tide. Then that whole momentum starts to grow.

“What I do like about both these losses is the character of this team. We got down in both games and came back and narrowly missed salvaging both games.’’

It doesn’t get any easier as the Huskies have to travel to play the College of Charleston Thursday.

■ Hibernating Harvard: As the Crimson wait around for the Ivy League to get going, it’s worth noting what a great decade they have had under Tommy Amaker. Their 209 wins were the most in the Ivy League and the state, and resulted in a 76.4 winning percentage. Plus, there were four NCAA berths and seven first-place finishes in the league.

■ More Ivy League: There might be an unexpected contender emerging. Princeton started 1-7 but just finished a two-game sweep of Penn, so the Tigers could be getting it together.

■ Am East update: Ceding America East to Vermont might have been a mistake. The Catamounts lost at home to Stony Brook, 81-77. Vermont had beaten the Brook seven straight times, but now it appears the Seawolves might contend in Am East.

■ The Hamden Hulk: Quinnipiac’s Kevin Marfo, at 6 feet 8 inches, 245 pounds, dwarfs the competition in the MAAC, and it shows. He’s tied with Notre Dame’s John Mooney for first in the nation in rebounds per game at 13.9. He’s not skilled offensively but few can compete with him when there’s a rebound available. He makes a big difference, and the Q is 4-0 in the MAAC for the first time.

■ Landmarks: Clemson won for the first time at North Carolina after losing 59 straight there . . . Baylor won its first game at Kansas after losing 13 straight . . . It took 15 years, but Northern Colorado won its first game at Weber State. NoCo, which beat Boston University this season, is 3-1 in the Big Sky . . . After Purdue beat Michigan State, 71-42, Spartans coach Tom Izzo said, “It was probably the worst beating I’ve taken as a coach.’’

■ Upcoming: The most important local game this week is BU at Colgate Saturday. Colgate is still the favorite to win the Patriot League . . . Merrimack has two key NEC games against Bryant and Robert Morris . . . VCU and Dayton, the two best in the A10, play Tuesday . . . Seton Hall and Butler meet Wednesday in a key Big East game . . . And the ACC still has good games, including Louisville-Duke Saturday.