The play that seemed to get the biggest reaction was his spinning, behind-the-back pass to a cutting Jack Drury , who one-timed it past the Czech Republic goalie.

It became routine in the postgame reports from Team USA’s games at the World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic last month. Highlights of the US’ run to the quarterfinals were not complete without including the latest feat of puckhandling by forward Trevor Zegras .

The US would go on to lose, 1-0, to Finland in the quarterfinals, but not before Zegras would collect nine assists to lead his team in points for the tournament.

“World Juniors was awesome,” said Zegras, back with his Boston University teammates. “It was a good experience for me, playing with some of the guys I played with last year at the [US Hockey National Team Development Program], but it’s nice to get back. A little different, but it’s good.”

After participating in such a high-profile tournament on the international stage, a letdown could be expected, but that does not appear to be the case for those returning to their college campuses. Good thing, too, as the regular season is heating up, with teams jockeying for conference positioning now that most are done with nonleague play.

For Zegras, who has 6 goals and 13 assists in 17 games, that means getting ready to play his first game against Boston College as a Terrier Saturday night at Conte Forum. The Bedford, N.Y., native is looking forward to playing against BC freshman goalie Spencer Knight, who was also on the US team at World Juniors and was teammates with Zegras at Avon Old Farms.

“It’s going to be awesome,” said Zegras, 18. “He’s been my best buddy ever since I can remember. I’ve played with him since I was 7, up until last year, so it’s going to be pretty funny shooting on him for the first time.”

The BU team that Zegras returned to added some reinforcements at the break in forward Wilmer Skoog and goaltender Ashton Abel. It didn’t take long for Skoog to make his presence felt, scoring an overtime game-winner against Brown that had the home crowd at Agganis Arena emphasizing his chant-friendly surname.

“It was awesome,” said Zegras. “Everybody was yelling ‘Skoooooooog.’ I heard it in the crowd too. It’s good to get the new guy in there, so he’ll be a little bit more comfortable now.”

Coming up with up an encore performance seemed like a big ask for Skoog, but the native of Sweden almost pulled it off in BU’s next game, scoring a lacrosse-style goal to give the Terriers a 4-3 lead at Dartmouth, but the Big Green would rally for a pair of goals and a 5-4 win.

And here it is...



Apparently Mr. Skoog has a flair for the dramatic. #GoBU pic.twitter.com/LTMxhFXcOf — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) January 12, 2020

“He was going to come in the fall,” said BU coach Albie O’Connell. ”He wanted to go back and play another year, and he was dominating in the North American League. We thought it would be a good idea to bring him in.

“He’s different, he’s big, he’s strong. He’s got really good sense. He plays a different game. He can score, but he gives us a 200-foot center that can win a faceoff. He’s just a really good addition.”

Skoog may be new to the scene in Boston, but he’s well aware of the significance of Saturday night’s game, not to mention the Beanpot two weeks later.

“When I started talking to BU, I already knew about how much the Beanpot means to everyone, and I know the rivalry between BU and BC, so I’m really excited for this. It’s going to be great,” said Skoog.

A split for BC

Speaking of BC, the N0. 5 Eagles are coming off a split with No. 10 UMass last weekend in which the visiting team won each night. The Minutemen rolled into Conte Forum Friday and snapped BC’s 10-game winning streak with a 3-1 win, but the Eagles returned the favor the next night and came away with a 6-3 victory at the Mullins Center. Before turning its attention to its attention to BU, BC (13-5) will head to Tsongas Arena Friday night to face No. 13 UMass Lowell (12-5-4). UMass hits the road for a pair of games at Vermont.

Hats off to Harvard

Harvard (8-5-2), coming off a 7-0 pasting of Yale at Madison Square Garden, returns home to host St. Lawrence Friday night, then No. 7 Clarkson Saturday night. Drury, back from his stint in World Juniors, had a hat trick against Yale . . . No. 11 Providence (13-5-5) will face New Hampshire (11-8-1) in a home-and-home this weekend, beginning Friday night at Providence. The Friars have not lost since Dec. 6, and began the month by winning the Fortress Invitational with a shootout win over No. 2 Cornell in the title game. UNH is coming off a 5-4 overtime win over No. 12 Northeastern (13-6-2) that saw the Wildcats improve to 8-1 at the Whittemore Center and secure their fifth overtime win this season . . . Northeastern will host UConn (8-10-4) Saturday at 4 p.m.

Can’t beat her

Northeastern’s Aerin Frankel was named Hockey East Women’s Player of the Week after she made 51 saves to shut out Boston College in back-to-back games last weekend. She became the first goaltender to blank the Eagles in back-to-back games and the first to shut out BC in all three games of a season series. The No. 3 Huskies improved to 17-3-1. No. 8 BU (14-5-2) and No. 9 Harvard (10-5-1) are also ranked.

