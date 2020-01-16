Members of several other Holy Cross athletic teams — including women’s basketball, hockey, lacrosse, track and swimming — were in attendance at the Hart Center as Crusaders athletes banded together and leaned on each other.

A moment of silence in memory of Grace Rett, a sophomore from Uxbridge, was held before the start of the men’s basketball game between Holy Cross and Army, which had been postponed from Wednesday night. The men’s basketball team stood in a line, arms draped across each other’s shoulders during both the moment of silence and national anthem.

WORCESTER — The Holy Cross athletic community continued to rally together Thursday as it mourned and remembered a member of the college’s women’s rowing team who was killed in a van accident Wednesday in Florida.

“This campus definitely is tight, obviously with what happened,” junior Austin Butler said following the game, a 79-67 Holy Cross defeat. “The only thing you can do is come together as a Holy Cross family and community in a time like this, use each other for support. So it was really nice to see everyone, the other teams on campus, coming out to support us.”

Added junior Connor Niego: “Individually and collectively we’re praying for the groups and families affected. As you know, this tight-knit community here at Holy Cross, it’s huge to have such a close group. When the [accident] happened everyone gathered together. It’s good to have such a good support group around us.”

Holy Cross fans pay their respects for the late Grace Rett and those injured in a car crash involving the school’s women’s rowing team. BARRY CHIN/Globe Staff

In the second floor lobby of the Hart Center, a single rowing machine was set up adorned with flowers and two candles.

Michele Murray, vice president for student affairs and dean of students at Holy Cross, said students have been meeting in groups and individually with chaplains and counselors. She added she was told the injured members of the team who are hospitalized in Florida “are doing well, so that is a real relief to all of us.” Holy Cross president Rev. Philip L. Boroughs, S.J., athletic director Marcus Blossom, and Marybeth Kearns-Barrett, director of the office of the college chaplains, remained in Florida with those families, according to Murray.

Murray said the school arranged for the remainder of the women’s crew team members to return either to campus or to their respective homes as they wished.

“The team gathered this morning for breakfast with chaplains, they gathered again for lunch,” Murray said. “That experience for them being together was really important. They were able to Skype with the members of the team that were with their families.”

Murray said it is too early to project the status of the 2020 season for the women’s rowing team, which was scheduled to begin competing again April 4.

“We will re-evaluate where the season goes at the time when it is appropriate,” she said.

Holy Cross men’s basketball coach Brett Nelson said the accident and the loss of Rett “really puts things into perspective for all of us.”

“This is what makes Holy Cross special, this community and everybody coming together,” said Nelson, in his first season at Holy Cross. “For these young men, and for all of us, it’s about helping others and being there, and being a true family, especially during hard times and difficult situations like this. That’s the biggest thing, you’ve got to get outside yourself and you’ve got to make sure you’re there for everybody else in everything you do.”

Murray had to compose herself briefly when asked about Rett being the “heart” of the women’s rowing team.

“Grace was incredibly exuberant. As one student said as we gathered [Wednesday] afternoon, a member of the men’s rowing team said he got the best rowing advice from her,” Murray said. “So, I think you’re right in saying she was the heart of the team. I also think the team was very united and carrying on the gift that she gave them, which was her spirit. So we’re going to leave that to them, obviously with some guidance from our campus, from our college community.

“I know that they will pay tribute to her and honor her legacy.”

Flowers adorning a rowing machine inside the Hart Center to pay tribute to the memory of Grace Rett who died in the recent Holy Cross women's rowing tragedy. BARRY CHIN/Globe Staff