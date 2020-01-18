People hereabouts were preoccupied with other sporting matters, or so they tell me. Something about a local baseball manager having been accused of some transgression or another to do with — horrors! — cheating. Shameful. And others were hauling out the prayer beads over the future of a local quarterback. I hear the guy is pretty good, by the way. And I believe there was some activity on both the professional hockey and basketball fronts that evening. Anyway, the chatter here was all about these things, not about the football game I was telling you about.

I know this will come as a startling news development for many readers of this fine newspaper, but there was a football game of some import played last Monday night.

That’s funny. Where I was last Monday night there was nothing else to talk about. That city was New Orleans, site of the football game I was referencing.

That also happens to be true in many other cities and states in America. That particular football game was all anyone in those places was talking about. Everything else was on hold.

What it comes down to is that we live in a Divided America. I’m not just talking about Republicans vs. Democrats or people who take their coffee black vs. those who take it with cream or milk. Or those who eat their hot dogs with mustard vs. those who eat them with (ugh) ketchup. I’m talking about something people seldom identify, but which my experience tells me is very much a reality.

America is divided between those who awoke last Monday morning counting the seconds to the kickoff at the Superdome vs. those who would not watch LSU play Clemson if they were playing it in their living room. You know who you are, and many, many of the latter live in Greater Boston.

This is precisely why Boston cannot seriously claim to be “the best sports city in America,” not that there is such a thing to begin with. But the answer surely can’t be Boston, which has a gigantic hole in its sporting soul when it comes to national college sports. For many local sports fans the spectacular game that captivated so many millions of their fellow Americans last Monday night might as well have been played on Neptune.

Here’s a primer:

America is the only country on the face of the earth that has its institutions of higher learning provide entertainment for the masses. Canada, you say? Verrrrry small potatoes. College sports above the border is a teeny-weeny niche activity. But we have been doing this since Harvard began rowing against Yale on Aug. 3, 1852. But true college competition really began on Nov. 26, 1869, when Rutgers defeated Princeton in a glorified version of rugby that evolved into a game we know as football.

We want this competition. Or I should say there are many areas in this country where the population could not imagine a life without collegiate sports competition. Yes, yes, I know how odd that may seem to some of you. I am here to say, however, that if people awoke tomorrow morning in Lexington, Ky., to find that there was no more Kentucky Wildcat basketball or awoke in Tuscaloosa, Ala., to discover that the University of Alabama had abandoned its football program, life would hardly be worth living. Life would be utterly inconceivable.

The game in question was for the championship of what we shall call Big Boy college football. There are other levels, you see, including those where the participants just come try out for the team because they aren’t on full scholarship. Imagine that. Very touching. It’s called Division 3, and it’s very often spirited competition. I highly recommend it. Oops, forgot. The odds are many of you would rather attend a poetry reading than attend a college football game.

Anyway, the pregame hype was abnormal by the standards of their world. All such championship games are eagerly anticipated by those who care about such things, but this one had an extra appeal because both teams entered the game having lost zero games this season. Furthermore, Clemson was both undefeated and the defending national champion. LSU was playing 80 miles from its Baton Rouge campus. The city of New Orleans was overrun by people wearing orange (Clemson) or purple (LSU). As a bonus, each team’s nickname is the Tigers. Jokes involving someone saying something like “I’m picking the Tigers” soon grew quite stale.

The game, as the Brits would say, was a cracker. Clemson started fast. Its defense befuddled LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, winner of the sport’s highest award, the Heisman Trophy. Burrow was made to look very ordinary. Clemson looked very much the way a team with an unbeatable championship pedigree should look.

It did not last.

Suffice it to say that LSU figured it out. Burrow began connecting with his gifted receivers, and when he wasn’t doing that he was making plays with his legs. It was as if he was saying. “Damn right, I deserved that Heisman!”

When it was over LSU had prevailed, 42-25. A city and state rejoiced, caring not one whit about the beleaguered baseball manager or the quarterback doing his Hamlet imitation up north somewhere.

It is a very safe and supportable statement to say that LSU had just completed the most successful season in the 151-year history of American college football competition. LSU was 15-0. Seven of those triumphs had been against a team ranked in the top 10 at the time of the game. That is a stupendous achievement. No other college football team in history could make such a statement.

Now was LSU, in fact, the best team ever? Could it even have competed with the famed undefeated Boston College team in 1940? (Just kidding. Wanted to see if you’re still paying attention.) There’s no way of knowing. What we do know is that LSU had the toughest road any team ever had en route to a national championship. That’s a good place to start its argument.

So? There’s a whole wide world of sport beyond Route 128. That’s all I’m saying.

Bob Ryan’s column appears regularly in the Globe. He can be reached at ryan@globe.com.