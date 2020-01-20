A Twitter thread of Northeastern fans best expressed the agony. Their Huskies were coming off a big 79-76 win at the College of Charleston, but lost on Saturday in overtime, 76-74, to a North Carolina Wilmington team that was winless in the Colonial Athletic Association. NU (10-9, 4-3 CAA) blew a 16-point second-half lead and a chance to get back into the race in the league standings. After sifting through the ashes, Huskies fans decided to retreat from Twitter for a few days.

There was a lot of pain out there over the weekend. You could see it expressed outwardly on Twitter. Or you could just feel it intuitively as scores and details emerged. Fan bases all over Massachusetts were suffering.

Boston University (10-9 overall, 4-2 Patriot League) had a big chance to make an impression against conference favorite Colgate, but the Terriers were missing 6-foot-2-inch sophomore guard Alex Vilarino with an ailing back. Then, leading scorer Max Mahoney (14.6 ppg) also hurt his back, and played only 10 minutes, going scoreless. Needless to say, Colgate prevailed, 79-70.

UMass (7-11, 1-4 Atlantic 10) was run off its own court in a 75-51 loss to George Washington team that had coach Matt McCall questioning his own coaching ability.

Holy Cross (2-17, 1-5 Patriot) continued its nightmare of a season by losing at American, 81-69.

You might expect some happiness at Harvard because the Crimson (12-4, 1-0 Ivy League) beat Dartmouth, 67-62, for their seventh straight victory, but they trailed at the half and struggled to put away a team that’s going to finish near the bottom of the Ivy League.

The final agony occurred Sunday night when most of you were watching football. A depleted Boston College team was beaten badly by Wake Forest, 80-62. The Eagles (9-9, 3-4 ACC) were missing Nik Popovic (back), Steffon Mitchell (flu), Jared Hamilton (ankle), and Julian Rishwain (leg). Point guard Derryck Thornton aggravated an ankle injury late in the game.

There was very little positive to find in the whole weekend.

■ Northeastern coach Bill Coen saw it simply.

“The team that plays harder usually wins,’’ he said. “There isn’t that much of a separation of talent in this league.’’

He felt his team was outplayed at UNC Wilmington, especially in the second half, and failed to make the necessary plays to close it out.

■ BU got a good game from enigmatic junior point guard Javante McCoy (16 points, 6 assists, no turnovers) but overall poor shooting (38.6 percent) doomed the Terriers.

McCall was noticeably down after the Minutemen lost for the fifth time in six games, with the last three losses not even close.

“I’m not a very good coach right now,’’ he said. “Call it like it is. I’m doing a bad job. You can’t play at the level we’ve shown we’re capable of playing at, and then go out and play like that. I think that’s coaching. I’m very upset with myself.’’

He’s also upset with his defense (“We can’t guard”). The Minutemen might be tinkering with some zones going forward.

■ With the few players it had, shooting problems continued for BC. The Eagles connected on only 38 percent of their shots against Wake Forest, including 6 of 29 on 3-pointers. In a 76-50 loss at Syracuse last week, the Eagles had no player reach double figures for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

■ Missing leading scorer Bryce Aiken (16.7 ppg), Harvard trailed Dartmouth at the half, 31-30. The Big Green even closed to within 3 points in the final minute, but the Crimson were able to hang on.

■ So, what are fans to do? Lick their wounds and then convince themselves things will improve. There are more games and some reason for optimism.

Northeastern will be home in its next two, against Drexel and Delaware. BU is looking at winnable games against Navy, Holy Cross, and Loyola of Maryland. Harvard has a rematch with Dartmouth, this time up in Hanover, N.H.

UMass isn’t as lucky. The Minutemen have to go on the road to George Mason and then host one of the league’s top teams, Duquesne. Problems could continue in Amherst.

BC also will continue to be challenged, playing an improved Pitt team on the road and then hosting Virginia Tech, whose record (13-5, 4-3 ACC) is better than expected.

■ New England’s not alone. It was a bad week for North Carolina and Duke, which both lost twice. The Tar Heels are 2-6 since freshman point guard Cole Anthony was injured. Butler got a reality check, too, losing to Seton Hall and DePaul. The Bulldogs are finding their level.

■ There is good news. How about the Seton Hall Pirates? The Hall has won eight in a row. The Pirates (14-4, 6-0) are undefeated in the Big East, and guard Myles Powell (22.4 ppg) is a first-team All-American and a serious candidate for national Player of the Year.

■ Daddy’s favorite: Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said his son, Buddy, is the best shooter in the country. Not quite, but he’s pretty good. He’s 37th in the country in 3-point percentage. He had a big game in a 71-69 win at Virginia Tech Saturday, scoring 26 points, including 18 straight in the first half.

■ The wisdom of Tony Bennett: Virginia’s coach got philosophical after his team lost its third straight, a 54-50 setback at No. 9 Florida State.

“It takes courage to not get discouraged,’’ he said. “You can’t be soft. You can self-reflect and be disappointed. But don’t you dare get discouraged. You have to be strong and tough, mentally.”

His team took his advice and broke its losing streak Saturday with a 63-58 win at Georgia Tech.

■ Three-point streaks ends: Vanderbilt had made a 3-point field goal in every game since the rule was instituted for the 1986-87 season, a streak of 1,080 games. That ended Saturday when the Commodores went 0 for 25 in a 66-45 loss to Tennessee. Princeton and UNLV are the only remaining schools that have made a three in every game.