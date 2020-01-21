EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Walter McCarty has been fired as Evansville’s coach after an investigation revealed additional allegations of off-court misconduct, the university announced Tuesday.

McCarty was placed on administrative leave Dec. 26 so university officials could investigate allegations of sexual misconduct and violations of the school’s Title IX policy.

In a statement announcing the decision, which is effective immediately, the school said it had received new reports of misconduct with members of the “campus community” during McCarty’s tenure of less than two seasons. It also noted that McCarty had previously participated in a training program about unacceptable behavior.