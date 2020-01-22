Last season, the Eagles pummeled Syracuse, 58-27, at the Carrier Dome as the team set a program record for most points scored in an ACC game. This game will kick off a home-heavy early-season schedule: The Eagles play five of their first six games at home, with the lone road game at Kansas on Sept. 19.

The Eagles released their 2020 football schedule on Wednesday, and they’ll open at home on Friday, Sept. 4 against Syracuse.

Jeff Hafley will begin his Boston College tenure with notable showdowns against rivals Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and defending ACC champion Clemson.

After non-conference games against Ohio, Kansas, and Purdue, the Eagles face off against national championship runner-up Clemson in Chestnut Hill on Friday, Oct. 2.

Clemson hammered the Eagles, 59-7, last season as the Tigers bulldozed through the ACC and subsequently lost against LSU in the championship game.

The Eagles close out their early home portion against Louisville on Oct. 10. Louisville escaped with a 41-39 win over the Eagles in 2019, scoring a late-field goal to go up for good.

Attention will turn to a road game against Virginia Tech on Thursday, Oct. 22. BC opened its 2019 season with a 35-28 home win against the Hokies, using a 21-point second quarter to surge past them.

The Hokies lead the overall series 18-10 but the Eagles are sitting on a two-game win streak.

After a home game against non-conference opponent Holy Cross, BC will close out their 2020 schedule with three of their last four games on the road: at North Carolina State (Nov. 7), at Florida State (Nov. 14), vs. North Carolina (Nov. 21), and at Wake Forest (Nov. 28).

Boston College 2020 football schedule:

Friday, Sept. 4: vs. Syracuse*

Saturday, Sept. 12: vs. Ohio

Saturday, Sept. 19: at Kansas

Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Purdue

Friday, Oct. 2: vs. Clemson*

Saturday, Oct. 10: vs. Louisville*

Thursday, Oct. 22: at Virginia Tech*

Saturday, Oct. 31: vs. Holy Cross

Saturday, Nov. 7: at NC State*

Saturday, Nov. 14: at Florida State*

Saturday, Nov. 21: vs. North Carolina*

Saturday, Nov. 28: at Wake Forest*

*ACC game