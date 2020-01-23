Skinner knew he had uncovered a gem in Bell, but the explosive 6-foot-1-inch guard with a silky shooting touch wasn’t his only option.

The path that led Troy Bell from recruiting obscurity at Academy of Holy Angels in Minneapolis, Minn., to all-time leading scorer of the Boston College men’s basketball program started with a brutally-honest conversation he had with then-head BC coach Al Skinner.

Former BC men’s basketball coach Al Skinner will be present for the retirement of Troy Bell’s No. 2 jersey during Saturday’s ACC contest against Virginia Tech at Conte Forum.

“We had some prospects that we were very interested in,” Skinner said. “As I told him, I said, ‘I’d love to have you. We’re going to win. We’re going to win with you or without you. It’s your choice.’”

Advertisement

When Bell got to BC, the keys were in his hands. Skinner simply waited for Bell to unlock his full potential. At one point during his freshman year, Skinner remembered Bell saying, “Coach, I can do more.”

Skinner told him, “Oh, I didn’t realize I asked you to do less.”

Bell turned sheepish. “Well,” he said.

Skinner responded, “Ain’t no well. If there’s some things you can do, go do them. I’ll tell you when you can and when you can’t.”

Bell flourished in his four years at BC and became one of the most successful players to ever put on an Eagles uniform.

He won Big East Rookie of the Year in 2000. The next year, he was in the driver’s seat as BC won the Big East regular-season title and reached the NCAA tournament and he took home the conference Player of the Year award along with earning All-American honors in 2001.

Two years later, he guided the Eagles back to the tournament and repeated as an All-American and Big East Player of the Year, beating out Carmelo Anthony for the award. He finished his career as the Eagles all-time leading scorer with 2,632 points.

Advertisement

“He decided to take on the challenge,” Skinner said. “And he met the challenge and probably exceeded most people’s expectations other than his own.”

Bell will be immortalized on Saturday when the Eagles retire his No. 2 jersey during an ACC contest vs. Virginia Tech at 2 p.m. at Conte Forum. Bell will become the eighth player in BC history to have his number retired, joining Dana Barros, Bill Curley, Michael Adams, John Silk, Gerry Ward, Terry Driscoll, and John Bagley.

“Troy, he just became a special player,” Skinner said. “I say that because I’m sure when we first recruited him, he was not seen in that light. In order for you to become a player of that stature, there’s got to be something inside of you. It’s one thing to have talent, and it’s another thing to have talent and the discipline and the intelligence to continue to raise your game to the level that he did.”

Bell was inducted into the BC Varsity Club Hall of Fame in 2017.

“I know a lot of the guys loved playing with him,” said athletic director Martin Jarmond. “This is one of those guys that people are really excited to see his jersey go up because they know how much work he put in.”

Skinner will be on hand for the ceremony Saturday at Conte Forum, marking the return of the Eagles winningest coach to the Heights for the first time since he and BC parted ways unceremoniously in 2010 after 13 seasons and seven trips to the NCAA tournament.

Advertisement

Bell told Skinner he would understand if Skinner decided to decline.

“I said, ‘This is way past me,’” Skinner said. “This is something for you, and it’s something that I can do. I recognize how special it is, and I just wanted to be there. He called me, he asked me to come. I do what I can for my guys. Always have, always will. And this is what it is. I’m there to help him celebrate this special occasion. I want to support him.”

Finding out Bell was having his jersey retired reminded Skinner what it felt like when his number was retired at UMass in 2004. At the time, UMass had only retired the numbers of two other players: Julius Irving, a close friend of Skinner and George “Trigger” Burke. When Skinner met Burke, the namesake of UMass’s Hall of Fame, the felt honored.

“I know how special this is,” Skinner says. “So when people meet Troy Bell, they’re going to realize what a special individual he was and the honor that it bestows on him is something that they’re always going to remember.”

Having Skinner present as the Eagles honor one of his former players helps build a bridge to the last stretch of sustained success for BC basketball as well as mending a fence with the program’s winningest coach. Jarmond said it was important for him to re-establish a connection with Skinner as well as the players who laid the foundation for the success of that era.

Advertisement

“I’ve been trying to connect with Al since I got here, and I think it took the right time, and Troy, and his love for his former players to bring him back,” Jarmond said. “It was important to me. As a former player, I understand how important it is for your coach, who was a big part of your success, to be here. When I reached out to Al, I was hopeful, but I didn’t know. I’m just glad that Al sees what this means to Troy and what it means to his teammates and the guys that he coached.”

Last year, former Eagles forward Craig Smith was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. BC is likely to honor current Los Angeles Laker Jared Dudley in the near future as well.

Skinner said, “It’s a recognition of that era.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.