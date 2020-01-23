The timing appears to be good for UConn (9-10-4), which is coming off a pair of 3-2 wins against Maine and Northeastern. Freshman Vladislav Firstov scored three goals in the two wins and was named Hockey East Rookie of the Week, while goalie Tomas Vomacka stopped 72 shots to earn Defensive Player of the Week and give the Huskies some momentum heading into this weekend.

The Beanpot may be more than a week away, but those craving some midseason hockey tournament action can turn their attention to Connecticut this weekend, where the state’s four Division 1 teams will participate in the inaugural Connecticut Ice Tournament. On Saturday, UConn will face Quinnipiac, followed by Yale vs. Sacred Heart at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport. The winners will advance to the championship game Sunday, with a consolation game also to be played.

Regional television network SNY, which worked with the four schools to set up the tournament, will broadcast the games. UConn coach Mike Cavanaugh, who spent 18 seasons on the Boston College staff before taking over the Huskies in 2013, sees similarities to the Beanpot.

“It’s going to be exciting,” said Cavanaugh. “I think there will be great crowds there. People are excited about it. There’s been a lot of hype.

“It’s a week earlier than the Beanpot, but it’s that time of year. The games get tougher and mean a little bit more in late January and February, so I think it’s going to be an excellent tournament for our team to get them ready for what it’s going to be like for the last month of the season.”

After a rough start, Quinnipiac has won seven of its last eight to improve to 13-8-1 and climb back into contention in the ECAC. Yale has won two in a row to improve to 8-9, while Sacred Heart sits atop the Atlantic Hockey Conference at 14-8-2.

Cavanaugh has seen from his time at BC how a tournament like this can set up a team for the rest of the season.

“Whether you win or lose the tournament, I think it can be a springboard,” said Cavanaugh. “There were years where we lost, and we played not to lose. We let the hype of the tournament and the emotion of it paralyze us. We learned we can’t do that going down the stretch.

“Then there’s years when you win it, and you understand what it took to win that tournament, and what it’s going to take going forward. It’s almost like a dress rehearsal for what’s to come.”

Warm welcome

The calendar told us it was mid-January, but BC’s 4-3 win over Boston University last Saturday had a late March feel to it. The rowdy atmosphere at Conte Forum extended into the first intermission, when the crowd roared as newly hired football coach Jeff Hafley came onto the ice and addressed the fans after a short video was played on the big screens at either end of the building.

It was a busy night for Hafley, who was walking through the stands handing out pizza before the game while accepting congratulations and pats on the back. During the second intermission, he did interviews for the radio and television broadcasts, and did a quick sitdown with the Globe before the third period to talk about his first time attending a BC hockey game and how he has fast become a fan of coach Jerry York.

“Just his kindness and welcoming me in,” said Hafley. “Even tonight, he asked me to go to the locker room before the game and showed me around. He’s really reached out and made me feel welcome, so I will root for him forever now.”

The coach did not anticipate the reception he got.

“When I walked out onto the ice, I had the chills,” said Hafley. “I mean, it was awesome. They were standing up and clapping. I couldn’t even hear the video. They were chanting my name. It was so humbling to be a part of.

“I didn’t think anyone would know who I was when I walked out there. I mean, look at me. I look just like a normal guy. I’ve got a hockey jersey on, so maybe that’s giving it away because my name is on my back.”

Introduced as head coach Dec. 16, when most students were home on holiday break, Hafley picked a good time to make his debut as a hockey fan. The game was sold out with students returning to campus, leading to an atmosphere that Hafley hopes can be recreated next door at Alumni Stadium.

“It shows me a very clear picture, which is why I’m glad I came, because this is what it should and needs to look like,” said Hafley. “As head coach, that’s my job. I need to make sure that these people realize that and they come to games, and they’re excited, and I need to get involved with that. That’s very important, and we need them for sure.”

During the hiring process, York heard about Hafley from Ohio State coach Ryan Day, who spent seven seasons in two stints on the BC coaching staff and highly recommended Hafley.

“I went out of my way to welcome him to BC,” said York. “We were so excited to have him come into the locker room before the game. A lot of what we do is similar to what a football coach would do. It’s a hard, physical sport.

“I think he’s going to be a good hockey fan. I’ve always been a good football fan. He was lucky for us too. He was a good omen. I’ve got to bring him to the next game.”

On the schedule

No. 16 Harvard (9-6-2) will hit the road this weekend for a pair of games at Colgate and No. 1 Cornell . . . A pair of intriguing Hockey East series feature home-and-home matches between No. 12 UMass Lowell (13-6-4) and BU (8-8-5), and No. 7 UMass (16-7-1) and UNH (12-9-1). No. 4 BC (15-5) will host Maine (10-9-2) for a pair of games . . . Speaking of UMass Lowell, congratulations are in order for coach Norm Bazin for recording his 200th win with the River Hawks with a 6-4 victory over Merrimack, with the milestone taking place on his birthday. “I’m very happy to get the 2 points in Hockey East,” said Bazin. “It’s happenstance that it just happens to be on a memorable day.”

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.