He has direct evidence after Saturday’s important 61-56 victory over Virginia Tech. Tech is a team that relies on 3-point shooting, and the Hokies made 6 of 12 in the first half and led, 31-26. In the second half, the Eagles were locked in and Tech made only 1 of 9. It may have been the difference in the game. In contrast, the Eagles allowed Pitt to make 52.6 percent of its shots in a 74-72 loss last Wednesday.

One thing Boston College men’s basketball coach Jim Christian has preached all season is that his team needs to be committed defensively. When it is, he insists, it can succeed.

Which brings us to another Christian refrain: consistency. He says it’s the most difficult thing for a college player to achieve. That’s the challenge as the Eagles face a difficult stretch ahead that starts with Louisville coming to Conte Forum Wednesday night. After Louisville comes North Carolina (away), then Duke (home), Virginia Tech (away), and Miami (away). Can the Eagles be the same defensive team they were in the second half against Virginia Tech?

To succeed, they’re going to have to be, because they are a poor offensive team, ranking 331st in shooting percentage. They hit only 29 percent of their threes. Jarius Hamilton hit five threes against Virginia Tech, but it would be surprising if he could do that consistently.

Great defense can offset a lack of offense. It’s what BC will need to win games.

Two other things could help. First, if forward Nik Popovic starts playing as well as he can. He has returned from his back injury, but he’s obviously not the same player. Second, point guard Derryck Thornton has to take better care of the ball. He needs to cut down on turnovers.

There is still a chance that this could be a good season for BC. The Eagles are 10-10 overall and 4-5 in the ACC. They have to keep winning, of course, and as Christian reminds us, that’s only going to happen if their defense is elite.

■ Holy mackerel, Merrimack: The Warriors, playing their first season in Division 1, are alone in first place in the Northeast Conference at 7-1. They’re not eligible for the NCAA or NIT tournaments, but they could play in the CBI or CIT. It’s totally unexpected, but the Warriors could win the NEC regular-season title.

Next up are home games against Saint Francis of Brooklyn and LIU.

“I am really proud of the position that we have put ourselves in thus far,’’ said coach Joe Gallo. “We also understand that we got here by taking it one day at a time, which we will continue to do.

“February basketball is great. People are fighting for seeds, home court, postseason, so we know everyone will be at their best. But at this point I think it would be hard to say we are not a legit threat to win the regular-season title.’’

■ The pain is real: Coach Bill Coen will be suffering again as he reviews Northeastern’s loss to Delaware in which the Huskies blew a 16-point lead in the second half. They did the same thing earlier against North Carolina Wilmington.

“We just couldn’t get stops,’’ said Coen. “We scored enough points to win the game. Much too soft around the rim.’’

To say the least. Delaware converted 20 of 25 2-point attempts.

It’s not going to get easier, as the Huskies face a three-game road trip to William & Mary, Elon, and Hofstra.

■ Change can be good: UMass coach Matt McCall inserted two freshmen, Preston Santos and Kolton Mitchell, into the starting lineup and the Minutemen recorded a big victory over Duquesne. Santos had 15 points and 12 rebounds while Mitchell contributed 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists in 22 minutes.

A winning streak could be on the way, with Saint Joseph’s, winless in the A10, coming to the Mullins Center Wednesday.

■ Another loss for Holy Cross: The nightmare season continues for the Cross even off the court. Freshman Drew Lowder, who was averaging 14 points per game, has entered the transfer portal.

■ Other observations: Yale looks like the best team in the Ivy League. The Bulldogs set a school mark for nonconference victories at 12 and have won 11 of their last 12. The Harvard-Yale games are Feb. 7 and March 7 . . . Missouri’s free-throw streak ended. The Tigers set an NCAA record by hitting 51 straight in two games. In Saturday’s 74-51 loss to West Virginia, they made 14 of 18 . . . Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, who has played like an All-American, became the first Pac-12 player to attain 1,500 points, 600 assists, and 500 rebounds . . . Reality check: Liberty has lost two straight in the Big South after winning 19 of its first 20 games. The Flames cannot be called an NCAA lock anymore . . . Murray State flexed its muscles and beat Belmont, 85-75, and is now 8-0 in the OVC. Even without Ja Morant, the Racers could be back in the NCAAs. Another vintage OVC team, Austin Peay, is also 8-0, so an old-school showdown looms.

■ What coach admits this?: Marquette’s Steve Wojciechowski said he lost track of the score in Friday night’s loss to Butler. With the game tied at 68, his team fouled Butler’s Kamar Baldwin, who then made one of two free throws. Wojciechowski thought the Golden Eagles trailed by 2.

“The last time I looked at the scoreboard, it was a 2-point game, so I screwed up,’’ he said. ‘’I made a mistake. There was some confusion on the bench and I have to be better than confusion and I wasn’t and that’s fully on me.’’

■ This is so true: We turn to Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim for wisdom about the idea that revenge is a motivating factor.

“That doesn’t win any games for you,” he said. “It doesn’t work that way. You’ve got to go out and play. Everybody wants to win, and revenge never has anything to do with it. The team that plays the best is the team that wins.”