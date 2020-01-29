All season long, BC has been in an unrequited relationship with the 3-point line. The Eagles are in love with the rainbow. But the rainbow doesn’t love them back.

The Cardinals (17-3 overall, 8-1 ACC) converted 12 of 27 from the 3-point arc while BC (10-11, 4-6) was led by Derryk Thornton (17 points).

Jordan Nwora scored a game-high 37 points, hitting 7 of 14 from 3-point range, to lead the sixth-ranked Louisville Cardinals to an 86-69 victory over host Boston College in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup Wednesday night at Conte Forum.

BC had fired up the fifth-most 3-pointers in the Atlantic Coast Conference, despite hitting on just 29.8 perfect, the third-worst clip in the conference.

But with Louisville coming into Conte Forum on Wednesday night, getting up 3-pointers wasn’t a matter of choice for BC, it was a matter of survival.

No team in the ACC shot the 3-ball better than Louisville. The Cardinals were hitting an eye-popping 38.7 percent from deep. And in ACC play, no player was shooting it better than Louisville 6-foot-7-inch junior forward Jordan Nwora. The ACC’s leading scorer came in hitting an absurd 52.3 percent from deep.

With that in mind, the Eagles weren’t timid about letting it fly.

Jay Heath, by far BC’s most reliable shooter from beyond the arc hitting at a 37.4 percent clip, connected on two big ones early. First, he sized up Louisville guard Darius Perry on the wing and pulled up for a trey that made it 7-6. A play later, he spotted up in transition in front of Louisville’s bench, waited on a halfcourt pass from Derryck Thornton and drained another 3 to put the Eagles up 10-7. Then Thornton got in on the action working the give-and-go with Steffon Mitchell to get an open look up top for another 3 that made it 16-10.

The Eagles hit 4 of their first 6 from long range. But when the well went dry for BC, the floodgates opened for the Cardinals.

Nwora caught fire late in the first half, hunting for his spots and cashing in when the ball found him. He drilled a corner 3 in front of the Eagles bench that put Louisville up 31-29. The next possession, he waiting patiently in the same corner until the ball swung his way and drained another. A play later, he barely needed daylight to raise up over Thornton for a deep win 3 that made it 37-39.

Nwora finished the half with 21 points on 7 of 9 shooting, going 5 of 7 from 3. After knocking down 4 of their first six treys, the Eagles 1 for 7 the rest of the half but went into the locker down very much within arm’s reach, down 45-43.

The Eagles were able to stay in sniffing distance despite shooting 40 percent from the floor and 31.8 percent from 3 by squeezing 13 turnovers out of the Cardinals and cashing them in for 17 points.

But buying a bucket was a hard bargain for BC in the second half as they shot 8 for 24, misfiring on 7 of 9 attempts from deep.

The road ahead gets no easier for the Eagles as they head to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina on Saturday, then come back to host Duke on Feb. 4.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.