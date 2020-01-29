Max Mahoney scored 29 points with 10 rebounds and Javante McCoy scored 24 and host Boston University beat Loyola (Md.) 92-77 on Wednesday. Jonas Harper added 14 as Boston University won its second straight and fourth over its last six. The Terriers (12-10, 6-3 Patriot League), who never trailed, built a 16-6 lead before Loyola (9-13, 1-8) used a 16-9 run to get within 25-22 on a pair of free throws by Andrew Kostecka with 9:34 before halftime. Mahoney responded with a pair of layups and two foul shots and Boston University outscored the Greyhounds, 19-12, and led by 10 at intermission. Mahoney’s layup with 8:15 left made it 78-57 with 8:15 left . . . Dibaji Walker had a career-high 22 points as UMass (9-12, 3-5 Atlantic 10 Conference) beat Saint Joseph’s (4-17, 0-8), 91-76, in Amhert.

Advertisement

WNBA

Delle Donne has back surgery

Reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne is expected to be ready for the start of the season after undergoing back surgery. The WNBA champion Washington Mystics confirmed Delle Donne had minor surgery Friday in Dallas to repair an injury she suffered during the playoffs. The team said an update will be provided at the start of training camp this spring. The 2020 regular season starts in May. The Mystics open the season May 16 vs. Los Angeles. Delle Donne averaged just under 20 points a game last season. She played through the back injury to compete in all nine playoff games and help Washington win its first league title in franchise history.

Olympics

Sports hurt by virus in China

Amid growing concern about the spread of a new virus in China, international sports in the country have been postponed and Olympic qualifying tournaments have been taken elsewhere. The indoor world athletics championships in Nanjing were postponed by a year on Wednesday, while the international ski federation canceled the first World Cup races scheduled for the mountain venue where the sport will be held during the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The governing body of athletics said the indoor worlds will now be held in March 2021 instead of March 13-15 this year. “We know that China is doing all it can to contain the new Coronavirus and we support them in all their efforts but it is necessary to provide our athletes, Member Federations and partners with a clear way forward in what is a complex and fast-moving set of circumstances,” World Athletics said in a statement.

Advertisement

Baseball

Cubs’ Bryant loses grievance

Kris Bryant lost his service-time grievance against the Chicago Cubs, providing some clarity for the team and the All-Star third baseman with spring training on the horizon. The decision means the 28-year-old Bryant has two years left before he is eligible for free agency, instead of becoming a free agent after the 2020 season.

NHL

Sabres’ Ullmark out weeks

Buffalo’s starting goalie Linus Ullmark will miss three to four weeks with an injury to his right leg, the Sabres announced a day after he was hurt in a 5-2 loss to Ottawa. The team wouldn’t reveal the nature of the injury, though Ullmark was unable to place any weight on his right leg while being helped off midway through the third period Tuesday.

Hockey

Youth coach out on bail

A state youth hockey coach accused of sexually assaulting one of his players was released on bail. Allen Pereira, 59, of Woburn, was arraigned Tuesday on three felony counts of indecent assault and battery on a person older than 14. Pereira is accused of sexually abusing a player over several years, starting when the victim was 14 years old, police said. Pereira was employed by a private youth hockey organization in Dracut at the the time of the alleged assaults, police said. He was fired after the victim’s mother came forward with the allegations five months ago. Pereira was released on $2,500 bail and the condition that he have no contact with the victim and other players. The judge also ruled that he stay away from two Breakaway Hockey rinks where he previously worked and wear a GPS tracking device.