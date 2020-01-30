What came quickly was a call from Boston College’s freshly-hired head coach Jeff Hafley . Looking to lay the groundwork for the program with a solid signal-caller of his own choosing, Hafley targeted Jurkovec, a 6-foot-4-inch dual-threat who came out of high school as one of the top recruits in the country and still had tons of upside.

“It is scary throwing your name in, not knowing what’s going to come out of it,” Jurkovec said.

When quarterback Phil Jurkovec decided to move on from Notre Dame after two quiet seasons, anxiety about the unknown was inevitable.

“Immediately Coach Hafley and [quarterbacks] Coach [Frank] Cignetti showed a lot of interest and it was a clear choice as to where to go for me,” Jurkovec said.

Jurkovec saw an opportunity to not only play but develop in a supportive environment at BC.

“The two criteria I was looking at when I was making the choice as to where to go were really about the coaches,” Jurkovec said. “The coaches that were going to believe in me and develop me, because I think I’ve got a lot of room to grow and so that’s what I found with Coach Hafley and Coach Cignetti.”

Growth was difficult to achieve at Notre Dame, where Jurkovec redshirted his first season and spent his second year playing behind star quarterback Ian Book. Jurkovec played just six games, completing 12 of 16 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

“I don’t think I got too much of an opportunity to showcase what I can do, but it fun being out there,” Jurkovec said. “I love the game, I love competing, so I’m excited for spring ball here.”

The Eagles needed a quarterback after three-year starter Anthony Brown entered the transfer portal following the firing of former coach Steve Addazio in December. Brown suffered a season-ending knee injury in October. Redshirt junior Dennis Grosel stepped in, starting the final six games of the season. He completed 75 of 155 passes for nine touchdowns and 3 interceptions in 11 games. Jurkovec said he expects to battle for the starting job.

“I knew anywhere I was going to go, there was going to be competition,” Jurkovec said. “The quarterbacks on the roster are all very good. We’ve all been competing already.”

The Eagles trudged through a disappointing 6-7 season, which ended with an ugly 38-6 loss to Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl. What Jurkovec noticed when he arrived at the Heights was a desire to erase those memories as quickly as possible.

“Everybody’s been really welcoming and I get a sense that the people here are real and they’re good people,” Jurkovec said. “With that being said, the guys also, I feel, are hungry and they want more. So that’s very exciting.”

Jurkovec has already soaked up the ideas Hafley and Cignetti have bounced around for the offense next season and the role he could play in it.

“In style, I think I can fit into different offenses, the spread and the pro-style,” Jurkovec said. “Talking to Coach Cignetti, I think it’s going to be a mixture here as to what he does. So really I think I can morph into different styles. But it’s really about my development. I think I have a lot of room to grow in terms of knowing football, knowing offense and defense and playing, practicing. There’s just a lot I can do.”

BC wide receiver Kobay White opted to stay with the Eagles after his position coach Rich Gunnell was retained by new head coach Jeff Hafley. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

White returns to receiving corps

The flood of changes in the program forced Kobay White to evaluate his future and his place in the team’s plans. The Eagles lost the fulcrum of their offense when running back A.J. Dillon declared for the NFL Draft at the end of the season and their quarterback situation was in limbo after Brown entered the transfer portal. White entered the transfer portal as well, looking to explore his options.

White was convinced to stay by Hafley, but one of the biggest factors in his decision to return was Hafley keeping assistant Rich Gunnell on his staff. Gunnell had been the Eagles’ receivers coach since 2016 and served as interim head coach after the firing of Addazio. Gunnell will remain on Hafley’s staff as running backs coach.

“One of my first talks with Coach Hafley, I was like, ‘You know, Coach Gunnell staying on the staff would be a huge decision in me coming back,’ ” White said.

White met Gunnell when he was a sophomore in high school and Gunnell was a graduate assistant at BC. When White committed to BC, Gunnell called him to tell him he had been promoted to receivers coach.

“I’m the only receiver that has been with him his whole career and my four years,” White said. “So me and Coach Gunnell have a very special bond. Him staying was a huge thing for me to stay as well . . . It’s going to give him a better opportunity to advance his career,” White said. “He learned the pass game, now he’s going to get to learn the run game. I really appreciate that he got to stay with the staff.”

Linebacker Max Richardson, who had 108 tackles last season, will be back for a fifth year after a hamstring injury forced him to miss the Birmingham Bowl. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Richardson back with linebackers

After missing BC’s loss to Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl because of a hamstring injury, linebacker Max Richardson had to weigh whether to test the waters in the NFL Draft or return for his fifth year. Ultimately, he decided his job at BC was unfinished and chose to return.

“I think because of how good of a relationship I have with my teammates and my other linebackers, we have a good group returning and we’re planning on having a huge year here,” Richardson said. “So I think the relationships I’ve built here, I’ve fallen in love with Boston College so at the end of the day it was a decision I made because of the relationships I made here and wanting to continue those relationships for another season.”

Richardson recorded 108 tackles and 3.5 sacks last season. The year was disappointing, but when he spoke to Hafley, he bought in on the new coach’s vision.

“What Coach Hafley has told us is that all the guys that are getting in will be a part of something great,” Richardson said. “And those that are not in, we hope that you’re on the other side of our schedule so we can show you what we’re made of.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.