With his momentum carrying him to the goal line and a Yale defender converging, Hutsko put the puck on his backhand and spun around past the defender. Gathering the puck, Hutsko moved toward the goal and fired off a shot that beat the goalie top-shelf.

In Boston College’s 6-2 win over Yale Nov. 26, Eagles forward Logan Hutsko retrieved the puck from inside his own blue line, then proceeded to weave his way up ice to the left faceoff circle.

That video of the goal went viral was not a surprise. That Justin Bieber was the one who brought it to everyone’s attention certainly was. The Canadian pop star posted a clip of the goal on his Instagram with the caption “This kid is the truth,” and then tagged Hutsko for his 126 million followers to see.

It’s safe to say the post caught Hutsko off-guard, especially considering that Bieber posted the video three weeks after the play happened, on a Monday afternoon, just as Hutsko was getting ready to take an exam.

“That was just a random thing,” said Hutsko. “I followed him on Instagram already, so it was just already in my feed. I was just scrolling, and I was like ‘Whoa.’ I was definitely a fan before, and I guess I’m a bigger fan now.”

The junior from Tampa, Fla., is the leading goal scorer for the Eagles, tallying 14 in 18 games. After the way his sophomore season ended, it’s just nice to see Hutsko playing at all.

Playing in the Hockey East championship game last March, Hutsko got tangled up with a teammate and a Northeastern defender and hit his head on the ice. The crowd at TD Garden grew silent as play was halted for several minutes. A stretcher was wheeled onto the ice while trainers kept him immobilized and secured him to a backboard.

While not as serious as initially feared, the injury was significant, with Hutsko hurting his shoulder and suffering a concussion.

The 2018 third-round pick of the Florida Panthers talked about his road back after he scored a pair of goals in a 4-3 win over Boston University earlier this month.

“I have a lot of faith in God, and God’s plan for me,” said Hutsko. “So there’s nights like tonight where things go well, and there’s nights like the Hockey East final, where things didn’t go well, but at the end of the day, it’s just putting your trust in him and knowing that he’s got a plan for your life. That’s just really what I’ve been focusing on.”

Hutsko had to lie low for six weeks before he was finally cleared to resume hockey activities, and says at no point did he consider not playing again.

“I was just focusing on getting healthy, and then when the time came to think about that, it never crossed my mind,” he said. “Hockey is what I want to do.”

On Monday night, he’ll be back at TD Garden, where the Eagles (15-7) will face Boston University (9-8-6) in the nightcap of the Beanpot. Harvard (9-6-4) and Northeastern (13-7-2) will get the tournament started at 5 p.m.

But before the Eagles set their sights on their crosstown rivals, they will head to Amherst with first place in Hockey East on the line at UMass (16-8-2). After finishing seventh in the conference last season, this year’s squad is happy to be in contention.

“We just have such a great bond, and such a great locker room,” said Hutsko. “When that’s going well, everybody does well, everybody does much better personally. I just attribute that to how close we are as a team in the locker room, and we’re all rooting for each other.”

Topsy-turvy week

Just 6 points separate the top nine teams in Hockey East, thanks to a wild weekend that saw Maine sweep BC at Conte Forum while BU took 3 points from UMass Lowell and UNH did likewise against UMass.

Bruins draft pick Jeremy Swayman made 73 saves for the Black Bears to earn Hockey East Defensive Player of the Week. UNH goalie Mike Robinson stopped 57 of 58 shots in the two games against the first-place Minutemen and was named Hockey East Player of the Week..

Both Northeastern and Providence were idle and lost ground, with the Huskies dropping into a tie for sixth, while the Friars are in a three-way tie for second. The two teams will square off Friday night at Matthews Arena.

“It’s really easy to focus on Friday night and not look beyond,” said Northeastern coach Jim Madigan. “We’re still fighting for home ice. We can go one way or the other, and every game is important.

“We’re in a mind-set right now that every game is a playoff atmosphere, every game you’ve got to be ready for.”

BU will travel to Vermont to face the last-place Catamounts, while Harvard is at Union for an ECAC tilt. All four Beanpot teams are off Saturday ahead of the tournament.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.