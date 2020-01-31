He is expected to sign his National Letter of Intent during the national signing period, which starts on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Montigo Moss, the youngest son of NFL Hall of Famer and former Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss, announced his verbal commitment to the Black Bears.

The University of Maine is getting an impressive wide receiver with a last name to back him.

I'm beyond blessed to announce that I will be shutting down my recruitment and committing to the University of Maine ❕❗️❕ #GoBlackBears 🐻 pic.twitter.com/6UnIS7GrWj — Montigo Navari Moss (@Montigo_moss) January 30, 2020

Moss caught 40 passes for 1,041 yards and 14 touchdowns during his senior season at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia.

He will be the latest Moss child to play in college.

His older brother, Thaddeus, played tight end at LSU and recently declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. During his junior season, he broke the school’s single-season records for a tight end with 42 receptions for 534 yards. He went on to catch five passes for 36 yards and scored two touchdowns in LSU’s 42-25 win over Clemson in the national championship game in January.

Randy Moss’s daughter, Sydney, was a standout basketball player at Thomas More University in Kentucky after transferring from Florida to the Division III school. During her sophomore season, she led the Saints to a national championship, won all three national player of the year awards, and broke the record for points in a game (63). Her junior year, she led her team to another national title, breaking the NCAA’s all-division scoring record by scoring 197 points in six games.

She is now an assistant basketball coach at St. Thomas University in Miami.