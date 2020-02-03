“It was difficult, but when I was touring schools last year, I came to BC, and I absolutely loved it right when I stepped on campus,” said Hardman. “The coaching staff here is unbelievable. They talked to me about how we were going to have a special team this year, and they weren’t lying. We’re so close on and off the ice, I think it’s going to be a really special year for us.”

Hardman’s grandfather, Bob Sylvia , played for Boston University from 1962-65, opposite a young center from Boston College named Jerry York . Naturally, Hardman was a fan of the Terriers growing up, but he chose a different path when it came time to choose a college, electing to join the Eagles and play for York.

It seemed a given that Hanover native Mike Hardman would play in the Beanpot some day. The team colors he sports, however, may be a bit of a surprise.

Hardman entered Monday night’s game with seven goals and nine assists, skating on the third line with fellow freshman Alex Newhook and junior Aapeli Rasanen.

Advertisement

“I’m playing with two really skilled guys right now,” said the 6-foot-2-inch, 204-pound left wing. “I just try to be really good below the dot and use my size to my advantage.“

His grandfather now cheers for the maroon and gold, attending all of his games. Hardman still draws on his advice when he takes the ice.

“Give 110 percent on the ice,” said Hardman. “You’re not going to have your ‘A’ game every game, but if you’re working hard and trying to make plays, the coaches can only get so mad at you if you’re working extremely hard. Every game I just try to go out there and give my all.”

Big brother watching

Adam Gaudette, the 2018 Beanpot MVP, in town with the Canucks for Vancouver’s game with the Bruins Tuesday night, was in attendance to watch his former team, Northeastern, go for a three-peat.

Advertisement

“I was just telling my brother that it feels like I’m a little kid running around at the Beanpot again, like we used to when we were younger,” said Gaudette, a native of Braintree. “It’s great to come back here and see the boys play and they’re playing a good game right now.

“I think especially being a local guy, it’s something you always come and watch growing up. It’s a big thing between the Boston schools and its bragging rights for the city. This time of year is just so much fun and everybody wants to win it and it just means so much to us”

Brown Award

The Gridiron Club of Greater Boston announced the 23 semifinalists for the 68th Walter Brown Award, presented to the best American-born college hockey player in New England.

Boston College: senior forward David Cotton, Parker, Texas (10-19—29); junior forward Logan Hutsko, Tampa (15-8—23); and freshman goaltender Spencer Knight, Darien, Conn., (1.95 GAA, .931 save percentage).

Harvard: Sophomore forward Casey Dornbach, Edina, Minn. (10-22—32); freshman forward Nick Abruzzese, Slate Hill, N.Y. (11-19—30); and sophomore forward Jack Drury, Winnetka, Ill. (14-13—27).

Maine: Senior forward Mitchell Fossier, Alpharetta, Ga., (7-27—34); senior forward Tim Doherty, Portsmouth, R.I. (13-18—31); and junior goaltender Jeremy Swayman, Anchorage, (2.28 GAA, .934 save percentage).

Providence: Sophomore forward Jack Dugan, Rochester, N.Y. (9-35—44); sophomore forward Tyce Thompson, Milford, Conn. (17-21—38): and sophomore defenseman Michael Callahan Franklin (5-20—25).

Advertisement

Boston University: Junior defenseman David Farrance, Victor, N.Y. (11-18—29); and senior forward Patrick Curry, Schaumberg, Ill. (14-9—23).

Northeastern: Sophomore forward Tyler Madden, Deerfield Beach, Fla. (17-16—33); and senior defenseman Ryan Shea, Milton (3-19—22).

UMass: Sophomore forward Mitchell Chaffee, Rockford, MI, (16-13—29); and junior forward John Leonard, Amherst (17-5-22).

Sacred Heart: Senior forward Jason Cotton, Parker, Texas (17-11—28); and senior defenseman Mike Lee, Hamden, Conn. (4-27—31)

Dartmouth: Junior forward Quin Foreman, Needham (11-10—21).

Merrimack: Senior forward Tyler Irvine, Livonia, Mich. (10-12—22).

New Hampshire: Junior forward Charlie Kelleher, Longmeadow (6-17—23).

Among the best

Ten of the top 20 players in the country in points per game are playing in this year’s Beanpot. Patrick Harper, Farrance, and Curry are on the list for BU; Dornbach, Drury, and Abruzzese for Harvard; Julius Mattila joins Cotton and Hutsko at BC; and Madden made the list for NU.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.