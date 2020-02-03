A couple of midseason additions paid dividends for Boston University in the first round of the Beanpot on Monday night.

The Terriers (11-8-7), as a result, earned their 37th appearancce in the Beanpot championship Feb. 10 at TD Garden, where they will face Northeastern, a 3-1 winner over Harvard earlier in the night.

The game went to overtime after a wild final 7:20 of regulation that saw BU overcome a 3-1 deficit and actually take a 4-3 lead with 1:42 remaining. But BC answered with 50.7 seconds left to even the score.

Freshman Robert Mastrosimone gave the Terriers a 4-3 lead with 1:42 to go when Trevor Zegras fired a cross-ice pass from the deep right and Mastrosimone one-timed it past BC goalie Spencer Knight for the lead.

The fourth-ranked Eagles (16-8-1) answered with 50 seconds left, pulling Knight while on the power play for a 6-on-4 advantage. Senior David Cotton did the honors, when his pass deflected off Alex Newhook’s skate and back to himself, where he beat BU goalie Ashton Abel to send the game to overtime at 19:02.

The Terriers wiped out a two-goal deficit by scoring twice in a span of 1 minute 10 seconds to even the score at 3-3 with 6:14 remaining. Junior David Farrance tallied at 12:36 and senior Patrick Harper scored on the power play at 13:46. Harper got the comeback started when he took the puck to the net, and Farrance was able to knock the rebound past Knight to pull BU within 3-2 at 7:24.

The Terriers tied it 70 seconds later, this time Harper doing the scoring when Farrance fired the puck from behind the net to the front, where Harper gathered it and fired a wrist shot over Knight’s glove for the equalizer.

BC’s fourth line got the Eagles on the board first when Zach Walker dumped the puck into the BU zone. Sophomore Marc McLaughlin skated it behind the net, then fired it behind his back to a cutting Patrick Giles, who beat BU goalie Ashton Abel just 2:15 into the game.

The lead would grow to 2-0 when the Eagles went on the power play after Farrance was called for tripping. Just 12 seconds into the man advantage, freshman Matt Boldy found classmate Alex Newhook alone to the right of Abel, and he was able to beat the BU netminder shortside with 12:41 left in the first period.

It did not take the Terriers long to respond, aided by BC forward Logan Hutsko’s penalty for high sticking. The Terriers cashed in on their only power play of the first period when Logan Cockerill skated from the left and fired a pass across the front of the net to Patrick Curry to pull BU to within 2-1 with 10:47 remaining.

Mastrosimone nearly had the equalizer for BU one minute later when he went in on a breakaway, but Knight made the left pad save to keep the Eagles in front.

BC scored the lone goal of the second period when Hutsko fired a pass from behind the net out front to Cotton, who managed to get the puck on net. Abel came up with the save, but the puck would end up in the net when the rebound caromed off the skate of BU defenseman Alex Vlasic for the 3-1 advantage.

Earlier in the action, McLaughlin almost had a score of his own on a breakaway, but Abel was up to the task and denied the bid. Giles’s put back attempt was wide left. He appeared to injure his arm as he was tangled with a BU defender heading to the net, but he returned to action in the third period. BC outshot the Terriers 15-9 in the period for a 25-16 advantage heading into the final 20 minutes

It was the 45th meeting between the two schools in tournament history, with BU entering the night with a 28-16 edge. BC has won six of the last seven. Ten of the previous 12 meetings had been decided by a single goal. BU was looking to advance to the title game for the fifth time in six years.

After both teams battled to a scoreless stalemate in a five-minute session of bonus hockey, Skoog settled the matter with his back-door tally in the second OT.

