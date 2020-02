Sabrina Ionescu added 10 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists for the Ducks (20-2), falling short of increasing her NCAA-record 23 triple-doubles.

It was UConn’s worst home loss since Dec. 5, 2005, when the Huskies lost to North Carolina by 23 points.

STORRS, Conn. — Ruthy Hebard had 22 points and 12 rebounds and No. 3 Oregon handed fourth-ranked UConn its first loss on campus in seven years, rolling to a 74-56 victory on Monday night.

The much-anticipated matchup didn’t live up to the hype as the Ducks ran past the Huskies, disappointing the sellout crowd. UConn hadn’t lost on campus since falling to Notre Dame Jan. 5, 2013. The Huskies were beaten by No. 2 Baylor by 16 points in Hartford last month, ending the team’s 98-game home winning streak.

Advertisement

UConn (19-2) scored the first 2 points of the game, and then the Ducks reeled off 10 straight points, forcing a UConn timeout. The Huskies tried to rally, but Satou Sabally hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer at the end of the quarter to take a 22-12 lead.

UConn was able to get within 7 in the second quarter, but Ionescu and the Ducks answered to go into the half leading 44-31.

They extended the advantage in the second half to as many as 21 points. UConn rallied behind hot 3-point shooting to get within 12 but did not get closer.

Crystal Dangerfield led UConn with 19 points. The Huskies were outscored, 44-14, in the paint.

It was the first time the Ducks have beaten the Huskies in four meetings. The teams’ initial game was a regional final in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma was wearing a No. 8 Kobe Bryant shirt under his sports jacket. Auriemma was friends with Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who was interested in playing at UConn. The Huskies honored the pair, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, in their exhibition game against the U.S. national team last Monday.