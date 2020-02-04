The Eagles had all the proof in front of them. The ACC, typically top-heavy with powerhouses feasting on the bottom, actually felt mortal for once.

The one message Boston College coach Jim Christian has been trying to drill into his team since the start of the season was that there was truly no difference between them and any other team in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Indeed, the conference still had three teams in the Top 25 and the seventh-ranked Duke team that rolled into Conte Forum riding three straight wins was one of them.

But the Blue Devils showed their cracks early with a loss to Stephen F. Austin in November, then had hiccups last month against Clemson and Louisville.

Advertisement

They were beatable. And when Eagles forward/dirty worker Steffon Mitchell grabbed an offensive rebound and cleaned it up with an easy put-back that gave the Eagles a 47-43 lead with eight minutes left in the second half, there was a sense that BC was starting to believe it.

But when the game wound down to its clutch minutes, the Eagles couldn’t avoid beating themselves.

BC turned the ball over four times in the final 5:41, cutting the knees from its upset bid.

Duke responded with a 12-3 run that all but sealed its 63-55 win. Center Vernon Carey scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Guard Tre Jones finished with 16 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Guard Derryck Thornton gave the Eagles 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting with 3 assists and 2 rebounds.

After capitalizing on a vulnerable North Carolina team last Saturday, the Eagles set themselves up to do the same against Duke.

Duke had dominated the series against BC, winning 16 of their 18 matchups and 13 of the last 14. The blip in that run was the Eagles’ 89-84 win at Conte in 2017.

Advertisement

But this wasn’t exactly the Blue Devils from the Jayson Tatum days. On this night, Tatum showed up to Conte to watch from behind the Duke bench with Mo Bamba beside him. As much as BC was trying to add another feather in its cap, Duke was simply trying to win its fourth straight game.

The first half was a rock fight of epic proportions. BC shot 12 for 30. Duke shot 8 for 30. The teams combined to miss all 21 of the 3-pointers they took.

At one point, Duke missed 10 consecutive field goal attempts. Six of them were layups. The most baffling was a missed layup by Carey from point-blank range under the basket with Mitchell on his hip that somehow took two bounces off the rim and leaked out.

It all amounted to a 14-4 lead for BC at the 11:32 mark.

As ugly as it seemed, Duke was still just one run from making it a game again. The Blue Devils did it in a matter of five minutes. Starting with a putback from Matthew Hurt with 10:57 left in the half, Duke went on a 13-2 burst that ended when Hurt sealed off Mitchell and turned around for an easy layup that put the Blue Devils up, 17-16.

The Eagles still managed to head into the locker room at halftime with a 24-21 lead.

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.