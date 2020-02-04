Junior blue liner Skylar Fontaine potted the eventual game-winner 3:27 into the middle period, off assists from Alina Mueller and Chloe Aurard, to double what had been a 1-0 lead.

“It’s a good feeling,” said Northeastern goaltender Aerin Frankel, who made 31 saves to earn her 21st win of the season. “We definitely have had some trouble in this tournament in the past, but I think that just made us come into today with a little chip on our shoulder. It was an extra special feeling knowing that we haven’t had success.”

For the first time since 2017, Northeastern is headed to the Women’s Beanpot final. The Huskies (24-3-1), ranked third in the nation, ousted No. 10 Harvard, 3-1, on Tuesday at Walter Brown Arena.

Advertisement

Fontaine, an East Greenwich, R.I., native, has 29 points this season.

“When she’s out there, it’s like having four forwards,” said Northeastern coach Dave Flint. “The thing is, she’ll beat the forwards to the net, and then she’ll beat everybody else back to our net. That’s how fast she is and that’s how good she is. She adds another dimension for us.”

Harvard got one back 4½ minutes later from freshman Shannon Hollands, who was assisted by Kristin Della Rovere and Anne Bloomer.

Mueller had the Huskies’ initial tally, 15:09 into the first period, and helped out on both of Northeastern’s later goals to total 52 points, topping her high of 51 points last season.

“We just tried to get the puck to the net,” Mueller said. “Their goalie did a really great job.”

The Huskies managed to withstand a final rally by the Crimson after sophomore Lauren MacInnis headed to the box for checking at 17:12 of the third period. But Northeastern successfully killed off the penalty to keep Harvard unsuccessful on three power plays.

Advertisement

Before the penalty, Huskies senior defender Codie Cross went down behind the Northeastern net and was helped off with a leg injury. Flint said she was still being evaluated and had no update on her condition postgame.

Harvard’s Becky Dutton, in her third start of the season, made 35 saves for the Crimson.

“She wills herself to make saves,” Harvard coach Katey Stone said. “She wills herself to put us in a position to be successful and keep us in a game. Her compete level is just over the top.”

Northeastern awaits the winner of Tuesday’s second semifinal between Boston College and Boston University.