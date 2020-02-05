“We didn’t want to just rush things and take people just to take people,” Hafley said. “If we found five guys that we felt were the right fit and fit us and were the right people, then we would’ve taken five people. But we didn’t. We felt good about the ones we had and now we can take our time with those others and make sure it is the right fit.

As Boston College rounded out its 2020 recruiting class Wednesday with a trio of signees, the group of 15 recruits may have been small compared with most National Signing Day hauls, but Eagles first-year coach Jeff Hafley said he wanted to be measured about his first steps in laying the foundation for the program.

“We didn’t want to rush into anything and make a mistake on their end or our end or try to pressure somebody quickly into coming here who really didn’t feel comfortable coming here. We wanted the right mix and when they’re here they’re going to stay here and we feel good about it and they feel good about it. So I’m excited that we used what we did and we have what we have left.”

Hafley was hired Dec. 14, just four days before the NCAA’s early signing date. At that point, 12 players had signed letters of intent. Hafley honored their commitments once he officially took over as coach.

“These kids that are still coming, they don’t know me, they don’t know who the staff is going to be, yet they hung on, which is why I went and saw all of them and thanked them for that,” Hafley said. “What does that show you? It shows you that they love the university, that they love Boston College. That, to me, was even more encouraging because they chose a school for the school and not just for the coach.”

On Wednesday, the Eagles announced they added defensive backs Kam Arnold and Jio Holmes along with quarterback Matthew Rueve.

Arnold is a 6-foot-1-inch 216-pound defensive back out of St. Mary’s High School in Michigan with the ability to play corner and safety. He finished his high school career with 161 tackles, three interceptions, and five forced fumbles.

“He can run, he’s physical, he’ll fit really well in the scheme,” Hafley said.

Rueve is a 6-4, 182-pound pro-style quarterback who threw for 3,216 yards and 28 touchdowns in his lone season as the starting signal-caller at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati. He’s also the cousin of BC alum Matt, Nate, and Tim Hasselbeck.

“As we got to know him we just got really comfortable with the person he is,” Hafley said. “We really feel like we can develop him.”

Holmes, a 6-2, 196-pound defensive back out of Cleveland Heights (Ohio) High School, was a player with whom Hafley had already established a relationship and nearly offered while he was at Ohio State.

“As soon as I got the job, he was one of the first guys that I called,” Hafley said. “I had a history with him, I knew exactly what I was getting. I’ve seen him live. I knew what he was capable of.

“Sometimes it’s funny how things work out for these guys,” Hafley said. “I think the three found a really good home and I think they fit us really well.”

Looking ahead

As Hafley wrapped up recruiting, his attention almost immediately turned to the 2021 class. A priority in mining for the next group of recruits, he said, is establishing a solid relationship with high school programs in New England.

“I didn’t have much time to get on the road and recruit and I actually spent a lot of time in this area,” Hafley said. “As I looked at this job and I looked at this area, I think we have to do a great job of evaluating really well in this area. We have to get to know the high school coaches. If they want to come up and talk football, our staff will be open to them to talk football. Whatever they need, we want them to be part of this whole entire thing.”

Hafley said it’s also imperative to have area players feel that the doors are open to come to a camp or a game or a spring game to get familiar with the program.

“If there’s a kid that’s eight hours away and we love his tape but there’s a kid half-hour away and we get to know him, we’ve got to take the kid that’s half-hour away. We have to do our homework. I’ve mentioned this before, there were plenty of guys in the NFL that were on our rosters that I’ve been a part of from the New England area that turned out to be really good players in the NFL that went to smaller schools.

“So we need to do our job and we need to listen to these coaches and watch the film for ourselves and get to know them. We have to do a great job in this area and I think our staff understands that.”

Jurkovec’s waiver

After transferring in January, quarterback Phil Jurkovec is still waiting to learn whether he’ll be eligible to play for the Eagles this fall.

Jurkovec left Notre Dame after two years in South Bend, entering the transfer portal in December after the Irish’s starting quarterback Ian Book announced he would return for a fifth season. NCAA rules stipulate Jurkovec would have to sit out a season unless the circumstances of his transfer were caused by a lack of opportunity at his previous school, egregious behavior impacting his health or well-being, desire to be closer to an ill family member or due to an illness or health condition of his own.

Hafley said the wavier will be submitted and the process is out of his hands.

“I’ll wait, just like you will, to see what happens,” Hafley said. “I hope we’ll find out sooner than later. We’ll have a plan. If it works we’ll have a plan and if it doesn’t we’ll have a plan. We’ll always try to think ahead and we’ll just have to see what happens on that.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.