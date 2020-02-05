The rankings included No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 LSU, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 7 Auburn, and No. 8 Florida. Only Clemson at No. 3 and Ohio State at No. 5 broke things up.

As the remaining unsigned football prospects finalized their college plans Wednesday, the SEC had six of the nation’s top eight classes, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

The Southeastern Conference dominated the recruiting landscape even more than usual this year.

The SEC last had as many as six teams in the top eight in 2014, when it had seven of the top nine classes. The SEC had seven of the top 10 classes this year, with Tennessee moving up during the late signing period to grab 10th place.

“Maybe it’s because of the results LSU had on the field, the new era at Florida and the general positive momentum a lot of these schools had,” said Barton Simmons, the director of scouting for 247Sports.

Alabama and Georgia had been behind Clemson in the 247Sports rankings after December’s early signing period. Georgia moved to the No. 1 spot by signing more players this week, a group headed by four-star running back Daijun Edwards.

This marks the second time in the last three years that Georgia has topped the 247Sports rankings. Georgia also finished No. 1 in the Rivals rankings for a third straight year.

‘‘This class will be judged on how we finish, not where we’re ranked right now,’’ Georgia coach Kirby Smart said.

. . .

Ohio State is back on top in Big Ten recruiting, with Ryan Day wrapping up his first full signing class with a letter of intent from the two-time Michigan high school player of the year.

Michigan, Penn State and Nebraska followed in the Big Ten composite rankings compiled by 247Sports.

The Big Ten has nine teams among the top 40 nationally for the first time, including five in the top 25 — Ohio State (No. 5), Michigan (No. 14), Penn State (No. 15), Nebraska (No. 20) and Wisconsin (No. 25).

Last year was the first time since 2010 that Ohio State’s class was not judged best in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes were transitioning from Urban Meyer to Day and slipped to third behind Michigan and Penn State.

Day’s 25-man class includes 17 four- or five-star prospects on the heels of a 13-1 season that ended in the College Football Playoff. One of the four-stars is Cameron Martinez of Muskegon, Mich., who held off signing in December when co-defensive coordinator and his primary recruiter Jeff Hafley was named head coach at Boston College.

. . .

Avantae Williams was committed to Miami three years ago, then decommitted, then seemed like he would ultimately be headed to Florida.

And then he pulled off a signing-day shocker on Wednesday.

Williams, the No. 2-ranked safety in the nation according to most rankings, is headed to Miami after all as a capper to a big offseason of movement by the Hurricanes. Miami had chased Williams — a four-star player from the Orlando suburb of DeLand, Fla. — for years and in the end, the relationships forged by Hurricanes assistants like Ephraim Banda won out.

His signing is the latest move in an offseason filled with them for the Hurricanes as coach Manny Diaz tries to turn things around after stumbling to a 6-7 record this past season. The Hurricanes brought Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed in as chief of staff, landed a new offensive coordinator in Rhett Lashlee and lured former Houston quarterback D’Eriq King in through the transfer portal.