Javante McCoy had 20 points as Boston University topped Army, 80-66, on Wednesday night in West Point, N.Y. Max Mahoney had 13 points and seven rebounds for Boston University (14-10, 8-3 Patriot League), which earned its fourth straight win. Walter Whyte added 12 points. Army totaled 23 first-half points, a season low for the team. Tommy Funk had 24 points and six assists for the Black Knights (11-11, 6-5), whose six-game win streak was broken. Matt Wilson added 24 points and 10 rebounds. Lonnie Grayson had seven rebounds. The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Black Knights on the season.

Andre Iguodala is headed to Miami after the Heat and Memphis Grizzlies agreed on his long-awaited trade, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press. As part of the deal.Iguodala agreed to a two-year extension, with the second of those years being a team option.according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been finalized . . . US Sen. Dianne Feinstein called for federal rules that crash-warning systems be required on commercial helicopters like the one that crashed in foggy weather last month outside Los Angeles, killing Kobe Bryant and eight other people.

Baseball

Yankees’ Paxton sidelined because of surgery

New York Yankees lefthander James Paxton had back surgery (herniated disk) and is expected to be sidelined until May or June. . . . The Atlanta Braves defeated Shane Greene in the first salary arbitration case this year, and the reliever will be paid $6.25 million instead of his request for $6.75 million. A 31-year-old righthander, Greene was a first-time All-Star last year, when he made $4 million.

NFL

Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl

Hundreds of thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans braved subfreezing wind chills to join in a parade to celebrate the team’s first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, and if coach Andy Reid is to be believed, they’ll be back for an encore next year. “Next year, we’re coming right back here,” Reid said in a brief speech. “One more time baby, one more time.” Meanwhile, an impaired driver taking a “joy ride” on the parade route was put into a forced spin by law enforcement officers, who then arrested the driver and another person at gunpoint, according to officials and video footage of the incident. The arrest happened around three hours before the parade began, and no one was injured . . . Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and the team agreed to a one-year contract extension that runs through the 2021 draft. Colbert was in the final months of a deal that was set to expire after the 2020 draft.

Browns tell Hunt to behave

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said the team has again told running back Kareem Hunt that he’d better behave. Hunt, who was suspended last season by the NFL for two physical altercations, was cited last week for speeding and police found marijuana in his car. Although he wasn’t arrested, Hunt’s actions prompted the team to meet with the 24-year-old to discuss his conduct. New coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry spoke to Hunt about their expectations for him and staying out of trouble.

Miscellany

Mickelson will refuse special invite

Golfer Phil Mickelson is still not exempt for the US Open and says he won’t accept a special invitation. The US Open occasionally awards a special exemption to the game’s best players when they are not eligible. Ernie Els has received such an exemption each of the last two years. Jack Nicklaus received eight of them . . . The French skating federation’s long-serving president says he “absolutely did not protect” a coach accused of rape and sexual abuse by former figure skaters who were coached by him in their teens. Didier Gailhaguet spoke at a news conference, one day after Paris prosecutors opened a criminal investigation following accusations from 10-time French champion Sarah Abitbol that she was raped by skating coach Gilles Beyer from 1990 to 1992, when she was a teenager. Abitbol is now 44. Two other former skaters have also accused Beyer, and denounced a lack of support from the federation . . . American tennis player Abigail Spears was handed a 22-month doping ban on Wednesday after a positive test from last year’s U.S. Open. The 38-year-old Spears has won 21 women’s doubles titles during her career and won the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open in 2017.