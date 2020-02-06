“The decision to retire from college hockey coaching and announce this now has been a difficult one, but I truly believe it is in the best interest of the program,” said Sneddon. “It allows Jeff to begin the search process for the next coach immediately and removes the speculation about my status here at UVM.”

With Vermont skating to a 3-18-4 record, including a 0-13-2 mark in Hockey East play, it appeared that coach Kevin Sneddon ’s job would be in jeopardy when the season was over. It turns out, we didn’t have to wait that long, as Sneddon announced in a statement along with athletic director Jeff Schulman that he would retire at the end of the season.

Now in his 17th season with the Catamounts, Sneddon, 49, has a record of 249-296-82. He also coached at Union, going 50-99-18 in five years. Vermont reached the Frozen Four in 2009 before losing to eventual champion Boston University.

The Catamounts finished third in Hockey East that year, but could not crack the top half of the league in the following 11 seasons, finishing no higher than sixth in 2017.

“I’m very appreciative of everything that Kevin has contributed during his 17 years leading our men’s hockey program,” said Schulman. “In addition to three NCAA appearances and a Frozen Four, Kevin has always led with a high level of integrity and a commitment to the academic and personal well-being of our student-athletes.”

Sneddon was a defenseman at Harvard from 1988-92, and played 32 games as a freshman for the 1989 national champions.

Tuning in

The ratings for the first round of the Beanpot on NESN were the highest in 11 years. Northeastern’s 3-1 win over Harvard in the early game posted the highest household (1.14) and adults 25-54 rating (0.88) that NESN has had for a 5 p.m. semifinal Beanpot game.

Monday night’s championship coverage will air on NESN beginning at 7 p.m. with the pregame show, “Prelude to a Championship,” followed by the final at 7:30 between Northeastern and Boston University, which defeated Boston College in overtime, 5-4.

Harvard honorees

The loss to Northeastern was certainly disappointing, but Harvard (10-7-4, 8-4-3) still finds itself in the thick of things in the ECAC, tied with Quinnipiac (16-9-1, 9-4-1) for third with 19 points. The Crimson travel for a league game at Dartmouth (10-8-4, 7-6-2) Friday night.

Forwards Jack Drury and Nick Abruzzese earned ECAC monthly awards. Drury, the nation’s leading scorer for January with nine goals and seven assists in seven games, was named ECAC Player of the Month. He recorded points in all seven games in January, five with multiple points.

Abruzzese led all NCAA freshmen with 12 points (four goals, eight assists), to be named ECAC Rookie of the Month. He had a plus-6 rating during the month, and had points in six of eight games.

Crunch time

The Hockey East race managed to get even tighter, with just 3 points separating the top eight teams, while the ninth-place team, UNH (13-11-2, 7-8-1), is just 2 points back.

UConn (11-12-4, 8-7-2) made the most headway, sweeping the Wildcats in a home-and-home last weekend to vault into a four-way tie for fourth place. Freshman forward Vladislav Firstov was named Hockey East Rookie of the Month for January, and also took home Rookie of the Week honors after tallying two goals and four assists in the first weekend of February against UNH. Teammate Johnny Evans had 6 points, including a hat trick at Durham last Friday, to be named Player of the Week.

UConn is off this weekend but will head to Maine (14-9-4, 8-7-2) next week.

Speaking of the Black Bears, they’ll put their four-game winning streak on the line Friday night when they host Northeastern (15-7-2, 8-6-1). Senior forward Tim Doherty had six goals and six assists in January to be named Hockey East Player of the Month. You could call it a pivotal game, but with the teams bunched up, just about every matchup is crucial.

UMass (16-9-2, 9-6-2) and Providence (14-7-5, 8-6-2) kick off a home-and-home series at Amherst Friday night. Also on Friday, Boston College (16-7-1, 10-5-0) will host UMass-Lowell (13-7-5, 7-4-4) and Boston University (10-8-7) hosts Merrimack (6-18-3, 4-10-3).

