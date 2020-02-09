Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga, and San Diego State are the top seeds in the NCAA’s preliminary rankings. The Bears were the No. 1 overall seed in rankings released by the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Committee. The preliminary rankings, based on games through Friday, are designed to be a sneak peek at the selection process before the official seeds are revealed on Selection Sunday, which is March 15. The Final Four is April 4-6 in Atlanta.

Bob Knight ended his 20-year split with Indiana University on Saturday. Surrounded by dozens of former players and thousands of Indiana fans chanting ‘‘Bob-by, Bob-by,’’ the 79-year-old Knight finally returned to his home court in Saturday to a rousing welcome. In 29 seasons in Bloomington, Knight amassed three NCAA championships, a school-record 662 victories, 11 Big Ten titles, and five Final Four appearances. But his firing on Sept. 10, 2000, created a bitter split between Knight and the university. He declined opportunity after opportunity to reunite when his championship teams were honored. He even declined to come back for his induction into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame in 2009 because he didn’t want to detract from the other class members. And then, suddenly, it was all over. With the Hoosiers playing their biggest rival, Purdue, with longtime friend and rival Gene Keady in the arena and his 1980 Big Ten championship team being honored, Knight put aside his grudge and walked to midcourt with his son, Pat , and former players Quinn Buckner and Scott May . He led the crowd in a chant of ‘‘de-fense’’ and when his former players gathered round, he hugged some of them. Among them was Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas , who led the Hoosiers to the 1981 national title. He even playfully messed around with television announcer Dick Vitale .

BU wins fifth straight

Javante McCoy had 21 points as the Boston University men’s basketball team topped visiting Holy Cross, 77-68. Max Mahoney had 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks for the Terriers (15-10, 9-3 Patriot), who won their fifth consecutive game. Walter Whyte added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Joe Pridgen had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Crusaders (3-22, 2-10), whose losing streak stretched to five games . . . Jalen Ray and Desure Buie scored 22 points apiece and Ray sank four free throws in the last three seconds as Hofstra (18-7, 9-3) squeaked past Northeastern (11-13, 5-7), 75-71, in Hempstead, N.Y., claiming first place in the Colonial Athletic Association . . . Brandon Anderson had 22 points and Tamenang Choh scored a 3-point play at the buzzer as Brown (11-8, 4-2 Ivy) edged Harvard, 72-71, in Providence. Choh had 17 points for Brown, which earned its fourth consecutive win. Robert Baker had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Crimson (14-7, 3-3) . . . In women’s college basketball, Maggie Pina led all scorers with 19 ponts as visiting BU (12-10, 7-4 Patriot) completed a two-game season sweep of Holy Cross (13-9, 6-5), 62-51 . . . Harvard women earned a two-game season sweep of Brown, 68-53, in Cambridge . . . In women’s ice hockey, Keely Moy scored the tying and winning goals in the final three minutes as Harvard (13-10-1, 12-5-1 ECAC) edged Colgate (14-12-6, 8-7-3), 4-3.

NBA

Clippers waive Thomas

The Los Angeles Clippers waived guard Is aiah Thomas, two days after acquiring him as part of a three-team trade. The 31-year-old former Celtic has averaged 18.1 points and 5.0 assists during his career with seven NBA teams . . . The Hornets waived former No. 2 overall pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and 15-year NBA veteran Marvin Williams.

Winter sports

Rebensburg wins downhill

Viktoria Rebensburg mastered the Kandahar course in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, for her first career win in a women’s World Cup downhill. Rebensburg had a near-flawless run to beat Federica Brignone by 0.61 seconds. The Italian’s third straight podium finish in a downhill helped her close the gap to leader Mikaela Shiffrin in the overall standings to 190 points . . . Clement Noel pleased his home crowd by winning his third men’s World Cup slalom in Chamonix, France of the season Saturday after first-run leader Daniel Yule of Switzerland skied out early in his final run . . . Japanese teenager Rika Kihira, 17, won the women’s free skate to capture the Four Continents figure skating title in Seoul, South Korea, for the second consecutive year . . . The president of the French Federation of Ice Sports, Didier Gailhaguet, said that he had resigned after allegations of sexual abuse of underage figure skaters by their coaches that have prompted a broader reckoning across other sports in France.

Auto racing

Harvick signs extension

Kevin Harvick agreed to a two-year contract extension with Stewart-Haas Racing that will take the 44-year-old NASCAR champion through the 2023 season. He has 49 career wins and won the 2007 Daytona 500. Harvick drives the No. 4 Ford for SHR and has finished third in the final standings each of the last three seasons.

Miscellany

Pole vaulter sets record

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis broke the men’s world record. Duplantis jumped 20 feet, 2.9 inches at the indoor meet in Torun, Poland, beating by 1 centimeter the record set by France’s Renaud Lavillenie in 2014. It’s a strong statement ahead of the pole vault competition at the Olympics in Tokyo in August . . . Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the New York Open in Uniondale because of a shoulder injury . . . The new XFL got under way in Washington in the latest attempt to bring more professional football to the United States. The DC Defenders beat the Seattle Dragons, 31-19, in front of almost 20,000 fans at Audi Field . . . Samantha Mewis scored twice and the US women’s national soccer team secured its place in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo with a 4-0 semifinal victory over Mexico on Friday night in the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament in Carson, Calif. . . . Former major league outfielder Angel Echevarria, who played seven seasons with three teams, died Friday. He was 48. His girlfriend told the Connecticut Post that Echevarria fell at his Bridgewater home earlier in the day.