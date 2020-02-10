Per NCAA rules, the first overtime would be five minutes, followed by traditional 20-minute periods.

Northeastern had held a 4-3 lead throughout a chippy third period. With about 1:30 to go, goalie Sam Tucker was pulled and BU applied the pressure. Northeastern three times failed to clear the zone before the fateful surge came as time was running out.

Defenseman Jordan Harris scored a power-play goal from blue line at 13:18 of the second overtime Monday as Northeastern beat Boston University, 5-4, for the Huskies’ third straight Beanpot title.

Amid a swirl of bodies at the net, freshman Trevor Zegras found a loose puck to the right of Craig Pantano and backhanded it into the net before skating off to celebrate with the bench. The clock read 0:00, but it was determined that 1.2 seconds remained, and the game went to overtime.

Trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes, Northeastern erupted for four goals in the second period.

The Huskies didn’t take long to get on the board as Tyler Madden beat freshman goalie Ashton Abel from the slot with 17:09 left. It was Madden’s 18th goal of the season.

Three minutes later, the Huskies pulled even thanks to a pair of Milton natives. Freshman Aidan McDonough’s one-timer off a nice feed from senior captain Ryan Shea found the back of the net with 14:09 left in the period. Shea moved the puck up from the point, circled behind the net, and dished it from the right faceoff circle to an open McDonough.

Northeastern found itself on a 5-on-3 for 1:25 and took the lead shortly thereafter, with Zach Solow scoring from the slot with 10:18 remaining. McDonough and Shea were credited with assists.

BU looked to kill the second penalty and nearly got out unscathed, but Grant Jozefek’s wrister with five seconds left on the man advantage gave NU a 4-2 lead with 8:37 left in the period, With that, Abel (nine saves on 13 shots) got the hook.

The Huskies outshot BU, 11-9 in the period, but the Terriers still had the edge for the game, 20-17.

With Harris off for slashing, BU cut the margin to 4-3 when David Farrance scored just 1:56 into the third period.

BU got on the board first when sophomore Jake Wise put back his own rebound with 17:11 remaining in the first period. It was the second goal of the season for the sophomore from Reading, who was stationed in front of the NU net when sophomore Matthew Quercia of Andover sent in the puck from the point.

Wise’s initial attempt was denied by Pantano, but Wise was able to gather the rebound and backhand it past Pantano.

The Terriers would expand the lead on Zegras’s power-play goal with 12:36 remaining in the first. The Terriers had the man advantage after Madden was whistled for boarding. Zegras took advantage, sending in a wrister from the top of the left circle, beating Pantano to the top right.

BU’s Matthew Quercia takes to the air, but not before hauling down Northeastern’s John Picking for a tripping penalty in the second period at TD Garden. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff/Globe Staff

Northeastern’s Matt Thomson had a chance to get the Huskies on the board late in the first period, but Abel stopped both bids by the sophomore from Reading, and the Terriers took a 2-0 advantage into the dressing room.

It was the second meeting of the season between the teams, with BU winning, 6-3, at Agganis Arena on Dec. 7. They will meet two more times in a home-and-home series March 6-7 to close out the regular season.

Northeastern was without forward Matt Filipe and defenseman Jayden Struble, who was injured against Maine last Friday. Struble was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round of the 2019 draft, 46th overall. The Associated Press reported that he was out for the season.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.