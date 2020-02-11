Tuesday’s night 3-1 victory in the Beanpot consolation game at Walter Brown Arena was more than just a tick in the win column. It was their first victory over a ranked opponent this season, and the first over Harvard — 7-1 winners at Kelley Rink on New Year’s Eve — since Jan. 16, 2018. It stopped a two-game skid for the Eagles, who were coming off two shutouts: 4-0 to Boston University in the first round of the Beanpot, and a 3-0 loss to New Hampshire over the weekend.

For the first time in two years, Boston College defeated No. 10 Harvard.

“When teams beat us pretty bad, we kind of get that motivation to get back and beat them and just work harder than them,” said freshman Hannah Bilka, who scored the Eagles’ final goal to secure the win midway through the second period. “Once we get in our groove, I don’t think anyone can beat us.”

Harvard came out strong offensively, winning the first seven faceoffs, while its defense killed an early Eagles power play and blocked six shots while senior Beth Larcom stopped all 11 that came her way.

Crimson sophomore Dominique Petrie, who returned to the lineup over the weekend after three weeks out, landed in the box for hooking at 9:12, and the Eagles (15-12-3) used the advantage to go ahead 37 seconds into the power play. BC freshman defender Alexie Guay accepted a pass from sophomore Kelly Browne in the low slot and worked her way around Harvard defender Sydney Sorkin to score her third goal of the year.

The second period opened similarly. The Crimson (13-11-1) struggled to capitalize on a period-opening power play, and back at full strength, Boston College senior Delaney Belinskas doubled the lead at 3:41 with a wrister from the left circle. The goal gave the Williston Northampton alumna a career-high 17 on the season, and put her one point away from entering the top 25 in scoring in program history.

Bilka, who led the nation’s rookies in points per game (1.19) heading into Tuesday’s contest, added a third when she deflected a shot from Hadley Hartmetz from the right post at 11:58.

Harvard finally got on the board with 8:36 left to play as Kristin Della Rovere, waiting at the post, deflected a shot from Anne Bloomer.

“When our [defense] got the puck, they weren’t as convicted about what they wanted to do with it,” said Harvard coach Katey Stone. “Early on, it was one of those weird games. Pucks are bouncing all over the place. All that was very unsettling. Our team can play a lot better, and I certainly hope they do down the stretch.”

The Crimson finished the night with nearly double the advantage in shot attempts (75-52) and faceoffs (41-23), but couldn’t string together anything offensively. The Boston College defense blocked 28 shots on the night, taking edge off of sophomore goaltender Kelly Pickreign in her first start since Jan. 17.

Pickreign, a Harvard, Mass. native and Nobles grad, made a career-high 36 saves. Larcom finished with 22 for the Crimson.

“[Pickreign] was just seeing the puck really well,” said Boston College coach Katie Crowley. “She was just very confident today, and I thought that was huge for us. Especially when you’re struggling to score goals, you want to try to keep them from scoring. I thought she did that for us, so we could go and relax a little bit.”

