Metcalf has served as deputy director of athletics for the past 10 years at UNH, and has been a member of the NCAA Division 1 men’s ice hockey committee since 2015 and is currently its chair.

He will replace Joe Bertagna, who will stay on through the Frozen Four in Detroit in April to conclude his 23rd season as commissioner.

Steve Metcalf, who has spent more than two decades in the University of New Hampshire athletic department, has been named Hockey East commissioner.

The league announced the move Monday. In a conference call Tuesday, Metcalf discussed what attracted him to the job.

“The opportunity to take the next step in my career, but also to get involved with something that I love, but also something that I think I can make a difference, and help move our conference forward,” he said. “It became more attractive to me the deeper I got into the process.”

Drew Marrochello, chair of the Hockey East men’s executive committee and athletic director at Boston University, said, “Steve was someone we felt a level of comfort with. We certainly were pleased with the level of expertise that he showed during this process, the way that he talked about moving our league forward.

“He’s somebody who is respected by all. He works well with coaches and administrators. He’s got a proven national reputation.”

According to Marrochello, roughly 60 people expressed interest in the position. The field was narrowed to 11, all of whom were interviewed by a subcommittee in January. That committee met with the finalists last Wednesday.

Metcalf will be formally introduced at the conference championship game March 21 at TD Garden.

