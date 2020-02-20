The USA Hockey Foundation announced the finalists for the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, given to the top player in NCAA Division I women’s hockey, and a pair of Northeastern players are among the ten finalists.

Junior goalie Aerin Frankel (New York, N.Y.) and sophomore forward Alina Mueller (Switzerland) are candidates to receive the award, which will be unveiled at a brunch ceremony at the Royal Sonesta in Cambridge on March 21 during the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four weekend hosted by Boston University.

The other finalists are Elizabeth Giguere from Clarkson, Emma Maltais from Ohio State, Jaime Bourbonnais and Lindsay Browning from Cornell, and a trio from Wisconin, including former Boston College standout Daryl Watts, along with Abby Roque and Sophie Shirley.